Ryan Phillippe Reveals He And Ex Reese Witherspoon Disagree With the Media About Who Their Kids Look Like
A serious debate has been raging on in Hollywood for years now – who do Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s children look more like? As their children have gotten older, followers couldn’t help but notice how much Witherspoon and Phillippe’s son and daughter are carbon copies of their famous parents. Most fans believe that daughter Ava Phillippe is her mother’s mini-me. They tend to compare son Deacon Phillippe to his father’s days in Cruel Intentions. That is the usual consensus amongst the public. But not everyone agrees with the media’s opinion on who their kids favor.
Most people have seen their children grow up courtesy of Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star isn’t afraid to post a random photo with one of her kids. Oftentimes, Witherspoon spends her time gushing over her older children and sharing her love for being a mom. In keeping with her children’s privacy, she only posts images of them here and there. Sometimes, Witherspoon will post an image of her with daughter Ava during special moments. Here’s just one celebrating some mother-daughter time:
But it isn’t just Ava Phillippe Reese Witherspoon likes to feature on her Instagram. Unlike her daughter, Witherspoon posts son Deacon Phillippe more often. Sometimes, it’s just her son by himself or one sharing a nice mother-son moment in public. Check out the post below to see the Oscar winner having a lunch date with her eldest son:
While getting solo shots with her kids is a good recurrence, Reese Witherspoon can get her son and daughter in one photo together. Witherspoon finally got her and Ryan Phillippe’s offspring to take a nice family shot. The moment heightened how much their children look just like them. Of course, fans saw daughter Ava as Witherspoon’s lookalike with son Deacon favoring her ex-husband. But their father saw the resemblance of his children from a distinct perspective.
With his son often being called Ryan Phillippe’s mini-me, the Big Sky star can see where the media is coming from. Phillippe told E! News about his and Reese Witherspoon’s son resembling him:
After giving his take on who his children look more like, Ryan Phillippe gave his take on how obsessed the media is with who his children look like. The actor revealed what he and Reese Witherspoon think about the guessing game.
Being a true father, Ryan Phillippe would be more of an expert on who his children favor. That still won’t stop followers and the media from speculating about who favors whom. All in all, Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon seem to have done a great job as parents by loving and embarrassing them. While Phillippe has his take on the matter, you can voice your thoughts on who his and Reese Witherspoon’s offspring resemble the most in the poll below:
