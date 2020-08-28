Bill And Ted Talk With The Trilogy’s Co-Creator, And Spoiler-Free Tenet Reviews

Leave a Comment
I only have one word for you, Blenders. “Tenet review.” Dangit, that’s two words. Doesn’t matter. This is new Christopher Nolan, and he deserves two words. The ReelBlend team has been talking about Tenet for years. This week, Jake, Kevin and Sean all saw it, and are giving you their spoiler-free review.
Dive in to Episode 132 of ReelBlend.
The guys, this week, also spend a decent chunk of time breaking down DC FanDome, the spectacular marketing event held online by Warner Bros. There was a significant amount of information revealed in the different panels for The Batman, Wonder Woman ’84, The Suicide Squad, and Sean’s beloved Snyder Cut of Justice League. Press play on this week’s episode to hear their comments on the footage shown, and some possible insight into Snyder’s approach to aspect ratios in his presentation.
As for this week’s interview, we are honored to be joined by Bill and Ted Face the Music co-creator and co-writer Ed Solomon. He has been around the franchise since day one, creating the characters of Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) and bringing them along for decades. He gives great insight into the making of Face the Music, and the legacy left behind by these two characters.
Our Blend Game this week is dedicated to Octavia Spencer, so listen in to see which movies the guys singled out. And we read a very sweet review by a dedicated fan. All in Episode 132 of ReelBlend!
