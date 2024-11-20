Powered by RedCircle

We are so excited to welcome Alison Schapker, showrunner of HBO's new series "Dune: Prophecy," to the show to discuss bringing the 'Dune' to TV. We chat about some of the season's central mysteries that are beginning to unfold following the premiere episode, capturing the same visual styling of Denis Villeneuve's cinematic universe, putting their own stamp on the music of the "Dune" world and more.

Alison Schapker also shares her incredible origin story in the entertainment industry, detailing the decades of experience that have led to her running HBO's new hit sci-fi series and how she coordinates the storytelling of full season with the series' three directors.

Bringing The 'Dune' Movie Universe To TV | 'Dune: Prophecy' Showrunner Interview - YouTube Watch On

