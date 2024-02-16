Dakota Johnson, Aunt May & More | Talking 'Madame Web' With Director S.J. Clarkson

Powered by RedCircle

‘Madame Web’ director S.J. Clarkson joins the show to discuss Sony’s latest entry in their Spider-Man Universe, starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced. We discuss how the movie’s script changed through production and the editing process, special effects completion coming down to the wire, her unseen Game of Thrones spinoff pilot, and more.

After the interview, we review ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Bob Marley: One Love.” And don’t miss our 2014 Oscars in Review!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:10:45 - Director SJ Clarkson Talks ‘Madame Web’

00:42:42 - ‘Madame Web’ Review

01:00:07 - ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Review

01:11:07 - 2014 Oscars In Review

01:37:03 - Outro

