Dakota Johnson, Aunt May & More | Talking 'Madame Web' With Director S.J. Clarkson
Sony's Madame Web has arrived.
‘Madame Web’ director S.J. Clarkson joins the show to discuss Sony’s latest entry in their Spider-Man Universe, starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced. We discuss how the movie’s script changed through production and the editing process, special effects completion coming down to the wire, her unseen Game of Thrones spinoff pilot, and more.
After the interview, we review ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Bob Marley: One Love.” And don’t miss our 2014 Oscars in Review!
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:10:45 - Director SJ Clarkson Talks ‘Madame Web’
- 00:42:42 - ‘Madame Web’ Review
- 01:00:07 - ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Review
- 01:11:07 - 2014 Oscars In Review
- 01:37:03 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University.
