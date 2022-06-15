Director Colin Trevorrow Talks 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Spoilers

Powered by RedCircle

Writer, director, and executive producer Colin Trevorrow joins us to dig into spoiler territory for his new film Jurassic World: Dominion. He describes the process of setting out a 3-film arc early on with the World half of the franchise, splitting up his films and collaborating with a different director for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, reacting to the legacy characters (Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill) back on screen together and more.

You won’t want to miss this fascinating chat. Just be warned…spoilers!

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.