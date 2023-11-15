Francis Lawrence Interview | 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'

Powered by RedCircle

Director Francis Lawrence joins the show to discuss his new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Viola Davis). We chat about returning to the Hunger Games franchise following his tenure with Jennifer Lawrence, the key to working around the MPA’s rating guidelines, and more.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.