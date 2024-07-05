How 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Crafted Its Definitive Ending | Director Interview

Powered by RedCircle

A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski joins us to discuss the making of the film's striking ending, all the effort that goes into casting and directing a feline on set, plus the movie he is tackling next starring Jodie Comer and Hugh Jackman.

Stick around after the interview for Kevin's thoughts on the film, our reviews of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and an update on what we've been watching outside the usual movie realm.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:11:25 - [SPOILERS] - Michael Sarnoski Interview: ‘A Quiet Place Day One’

00:45:58 - [SPOILERS] - Kevin’s ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Review

00:51:45 - ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Review

01:02:10 - What We’ve Been Watching (‘The Bear’ / ‘The Boys’)

01:06:16 - Outro

