James McAvoy On Horror Movies Getting More Respect | ReelBlend Interview

James McAvoy and director James Watkins sit down with us this week to discuss the making of their new thriller Speak No Evil. McAvoy shares the one thing from Stephen King’s IT that he wanted to include in the movie, but was politely declined. Watkins and McAvoy detail the process of working with child actors on a horror movie, why horror movies don’t get the recognition they deserve and more.

After the interview, we review Speak No Evil, and Sean gives his spoiler-free reactions to Joker: Folie à Deux (starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga). And finally, you must go see Strange Darling if it’s playing near you, and don’t forget to see Rebel Ridge on Netflix.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:55 - Remembering James Earl Jones

00:13:34 - James McAvoy & James Watkins Interview

00:34:52 - ‘Speak No Evil’ Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:41:43 - Kevin Liked ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

00:49:38 - We’ve Seen ‘Joker 2’

00:57:54 - You Must See ’Strange Darling’

01:05:19 - You Must See ‘Rebel Ridge’

01:06:41 - Outro

