John Krasinski Talks 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Writer/Director/Actor John Krasinski joins the show to discuss A Quiet Place Part II. Last year, before the theater-going industry shuttered, we were able to sit down in person with the director to chat about his horror follow up starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A plethora of new trailers dropped over the past week, so we also give our initial reactions to The Eternals, Last Night In Soho, Gunpowder Milkshake, and The Tomorrow War. We discuss Amazon’s acquiring MGM. Sean finally made it through The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition as part of his Oscars Wager punishment.

This week’s BlendGame looks at the tremendous work from Cruella star Emma Stone. Next week, we want to know your favorite movie to watch during or that simply evoke the Summer season. Send in you pick using #SummerMovieBlend on Twitter.