Jurassic Park Stories, Working With Spielberg And More With David Koepp

Writer/director David Koepp joins us to discuss his new horror film You Should Have Left, and his amazing credits such as Jurassic Park and Spider-Man.
In another awesome bonus interview for this week, we are joined by David Koepp, the writer behind some of our favorite films like Jurassic Park, Spider-Man (2002), Mission: Impossible. David wrote and directed the upcoming Blumhouse horror film You Should Have Left, starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.
He shares some amazing stories such as the origin of the famous line "hold on to your butts," writing scenes on the fly when nature gets in the way, learning from Steven Spielberg, and so much more.
Stay tuned as we'll bring you a full episode ReelBlend later this week, which will also include another wonderful guest.
