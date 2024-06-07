This Iconic Line Fixed A Major Problem In 'Dazed And Confused' | Richard Linklater Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Richard Linklater’s latest film “Hit Man,” starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, is now available to stream on Netflix, and the legendary writer-director sat down with us to discuss the making of his (sort of based on a true story) film, and his career. We dive into his process of working with actors, finding chemistry on screen, the prospects of a “School of Rock” sequel, and an incredible story about Matthew McConaughey’s iconic “Dazed and Confused” line.

It’s our first full show back from our hiatus, so we also take some time to discuss what we’ve been watching, Disney’s new “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” and we celebrate the incredible influence of Scott Wampler following his passing.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:16 - Richard Linklater Interview - ‘Hit Man’

00:38:25 - ‘Hit Man’ Review

00:42:41 - This Summer Movie Season Is ‘Just Fine’

00:51:31 - New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Reactions

00:54:13 - What We’ve Been Watching

01:04:14 - Remembering Scott Wampler

01:15:44 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.