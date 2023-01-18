'Missing' Producers Talk Future Franchise Plans & More
We chat with the creatives behind the Searching follow-up.
Missing, a follow-up to the popular film Searching hits theaters this week, and we are joined by the film’s producers (and fan!) Natalie Qasabian, Sev Ohanian, and Aneesh Chaganty to discuss the making of the film. We talk about the difficulty of creating a film that’s constrained to a computer screen, hopes for more from the franchise moving forward, their reactions to Searching’s success, and more.
