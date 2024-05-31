Quentin Tarantino Talks 'Pulp Fiction,' Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio & More | ReelBlend Redux

Powered by RedCircle

This week, we return with one of our all-time favorite interviews. Originally recorded in December 2019, we are joined by Quentin Tarantino for an extended, 2-hour conversation spanning the legendary director's career. We sat down with Tarantino for the home video release of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, so we of course spent a lot of our time with him discussing the making of the film, casting Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt’s perfect casting, and more.

That is just the tip of this iceberg. Stick around through the conversation for his thoughts on being snubbed at the Oscars, Pulp Fiction, Bruce Willis nearly cast as Bill in Kill Bill, and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:03:30 - Quentin Tarantino Interview (*originally recorded Dec. 2019)

02:07:11 - Outro

