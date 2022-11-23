Rian Johnson Talks 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Powered by RedCircle

Rian Johnson joins the show to discuss his new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery! We dive into his process for creating the murder mystery, what might come in future installments, his iconic Breaking Bad episodes, and more.

