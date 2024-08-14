Sean Wang Talks The Making Of Dìdi (弟弟) | ReelBlend Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Filmmaker Sean Wang joins our own Sean to discuss the making of his new, semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film Dìdi. We cover the making of the movie from the specific music used in its soundtrack, to its Superbad influences, to the influences pulled from his own life.



On Friday, we are back with another full episode, and we're joined by writer/director Fede Alvarez to talk all things Alien: Romulus! It's another all-time chat, so don't miss the interview, and don't miss Alien: Romulus.

Sean Wang Talks The Making Of DÃ¬di (å¼Ÿå¼Ÿ) - YouTube Watch On

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.