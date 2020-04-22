Talking Bad Boys For Life, The Matrix And More With Joe Pantoliano

Leave a Comment
You honestly never know what you are going to get when you press play on an episode of ReelBlend. It might be Joe Pantoliano talking about the legendary steak scene from The Matrix (and the fact that they substituted steak for the actor so he didn’t always have to eat meat). You may tumble down a rabbit hole of praise for the new Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.
And there’s a very good chance you will find co-host Kevin McCarthy praying that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet stays on schedule and opens on July 17.
This week, Joe Pantoliano is the ReelBlend guest. He’s promoting his role as Captain Howard in the Bad Boys series (Bad Boys for Life is available on VOD as we speak). But he also walked us through key moments of his amazing career. This one is a must listen.
From there, the guys also talked about the ongoing delays hitting Hollywood release schedule. Venom 2 is now opening June 2021, and it has a new title. Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Thoughts?
And the crew unveiled a new initiative. A t-shirt that they will be selling, with all proceeds going to the Will Rogers Pioneer Foundation, which has been set up to benefit theater workers during these uncertain times. Want to order one? Click this link to learn more!
Finally, that brings us to the Blend Game, and this week, it’s Best Picture winners. That means, of all the movies that have won a Best Picture Oscar over the years, which of those would the guys say was their absolute favorite. Their choices likely will surprise you.
