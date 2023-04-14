Talking 'Renfield' With Ben Schwartz And Director Chris McKay
Ben Schwartz and Chris McKay return!
Ben Schwartz and Chris McKay return to share behind-the-scenes stories from their new film ‘Renfield’ starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult alongside Schwartz. We dive into some of the film’s incredible, and practical, special effects, Nicolas Cage’s performance and the impact he’s had throughout his career, and more. Be sure to stick around for our full review of the film as well.
Also this week, Sean returns from Star Wars Celebration with plenty to share, including his thoughts on all the exclusive footage screened. Is the future of Star Wars finally looking bright? Listen through to find out.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:17 - Ben Schwartz And Director Chris McKay Talk ‘Renfield’
00:44:48 - Sean Returns From Star Wars Celebration
01:13:06 - ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Review
01:17:40 - ‘Renfield’ Review
01:23:02 - Our Favorite Horror Comedy Movies
01:33:25 - Outro
