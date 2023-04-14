Talking 'Renfield' With Ben Schwartz And Director Chris McKay

Powered by RedCircle

Ben Schwartz and Chris McKay return to share behind-the-scenes stories from their new film ‘Renfield’ starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult alongside Schwartz. We dive into some of the film’s incredible, and practical, special effects, Nicolas Cage’s performance and the impact he’s had throughout his career, and more. Be sure to stick around for our full review of the film as well.

Also this week, Sean returns from Star Wars Celebration with plenty to share, including his thoughts on all the exclusive footage screened. Is the future of Star Wars finally looking bright? Listen through to find out.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:17 - Ben Schwartz And Director Chris McKay Talk ‘Renfield’

00:44:48 - Sean Returns From Star Wars Celebration

01:13:06 - ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Review

01:17:40 - ‘Renfield’ Review

01:23:02 - Our Favorite Horror Comedy Movies

01:33:25 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.