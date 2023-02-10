Talking 'Sharper' & 'Andor' With Director Benjamin Caron
A new must-see film.
Director Benjamin Caron joins ReelBlend to discuss his new film Sharper, starring Sebastian Stan, Julian Moore, and Justice Smith. We also discuss his episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor.
After this week's interview, we react to AMC Theatres' plans for new ticket prices based on seating preference.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:07:28 - Benjamin Caron Interview
00:44:44 - AMC Theatres Ticket Pricing Changes
01:13:29 - Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used To Know Review
01:17:24 - Sharper Review
01:20:48 - Our Favorite Movie Couples
01:37:55 - Outro
