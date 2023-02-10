Talking 'Sharper' & 'Andor' With Director Benjamin Caron

Powered by RedCircle

Director Benjamin Caron joins ReelBlend to discuss his new film Sharper, starring Sebastian Stan, Julian Moore, and Justice Smith. We also discuss his episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor.

After this week's interview, we react to AMC Theatres' plans for new ticket prices based on seating preference.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:28 - Benjamin Caron Interview

00:44:44 - AMC Theatres Ticket Pricing Changes

01:13:29 - Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used To Know Review

01:17:24 - Sharper Review

01:20:48 - Our Favorite Movie Couples

01:37:55 - Outro

