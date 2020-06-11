We Love Da 5 Bloods, Plus Kenneth Branagh Talks Nolan, Artemis Fowl And More

Leave a Comment
We have new movies to discuss! Not one. Not two. Three new movie releases are coming to streaming and paid VOD this week. Plus, the ReelBlend guys have news to get to regarding movie theaters opening back up.
What are you waiting for? Press play on ReelBlend 121!
This week, the guys review Artemis Fowl (going to Disney+), Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island (on paid VOD), and the latest Spike Lee joint, Da 5 Bloods. The last one, you can catch on Netflix. They’ll all be available starting Friday, June 12. Big busy day in the world of film entertainment.
We were also lucky enough to get Artemis Fowl director Kenneth Branagh on the show this week. He dives into his use of practical sets and effects on films like Fowl and Death on the Nile. He opens up about working with Christopher Nolan on Tenet. And we discuss tricks he learns when working as an actor for other directors he admires. It’s an honor to have Branagh on the program.
As far as news, the guys break down this new Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer.
The get into a conversation about AMC Theatres’ plans to reopen in July, and whether it’s time to go back to the movies.
And the Blend game this week has to do with Twists. What is your all-time favorite?
Be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube!