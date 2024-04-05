What To Watch In Theaters This Summer | ReelBlend's 2024 Summer Movie Preview

Powered by RedCircle

What should you watch this summer season? This week, we run through some of the major movie releases hitting theaters, and discuss which have us intrigued, which we remain cautiously optimistic about, and which we are the most excited about. It’s looking to be an impressive year! Both M. Night Shyamalan and daughter Ishana Shyamalan have films headed to theaters, Fede Álvarez appears to be returning a beloved franchise to its roots with Alien: Romulus, and Twisters…enough said.

Which film are you most excited about this summer? Head to the YouTube comments and let us know!

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:04 - Summer Movie Preview

00:46:06 - Oscars In Review: Would We Still Give Joaquin The Win For Joker?

00:55:29 - ‘Monkey Man’ Reactions

00:57:23 - Outro

