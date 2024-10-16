Al Pacino Has A Shrek-Themed Phone Case, And The Video Of Him Explaining It Makes Me Smile

Just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean they aren’t a regular person. It’s a strange statement to make given that these are just people, just because they are in the public eye doesn’t mean they are suddenly higher life forms than those of us at home. But the rare glimpses we get to see of the people our favorite characters are played by, make us love them all the more.

When I hear the name Al Pacino I think Scarface, The Godfather, and other iconic characters. I never give much thought to something as simple as what phone case he has. Well now I know, he's got one based off the Shrek movies. And the TikTok of him explaining the case is delightful. Check it out below:

Revealed in a clip with BBC news, Al Pacino revealed his absolutely amazing phone case. And like me, the interviewer was also flabbergasted, mainly because it’s the last thing one would think he’d have.

Watching the video genuinely brought a smile to my face as Pacino explains that the reason his phone case is Shrek themed is solely because his youngest daughter just put it on his phone, and he kept it. It’s such a simple response, and a hilarious moment, but it felt oddly heartwarming. I’m sure many of us can relate to either changing something our parents had simply because we can, or having a child at home who did something silly and we kept it.

I myself immediately thought of the time I made my fathers phone home screen a photo of a Batman plushie I had. Something he still has as his background to this day. It was just in seeing the way Pacino just accepts his daughters silliness and keeps it with him, it’s such a simple gesture but it says a lot about Pacino as a person and a father.

Pacino recently had a new baby at age 83, and he talked about how it's been giving him a new reason to keep on going. Coupled with the phone case, all in all, our favorite mobster is quite the devoted father and it’s extremely heartwarming.

If you want a more in depth glimpse into Al Pacino’s life his memoir “Sonny Boy” can be purchased on Amazon, and you can watch his latest crime thriller Knox Goes Away with a Max subscription.