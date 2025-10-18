Keith Urban's Response In Viral TikTok After A Fan Tells Him Her Names 'Nicole' Is One For The Ages

Celebrity breakups are nothing new, but the split between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban still drew considerable attention. But, looking back, maybe the signs were there. Urban awkwardly shut down a question from Ryan Seacrest, and the couple had been stepping out together less and less, and there were those uncomfortable Babygirl quotes. But, now, in the middle of it all, the musician is giving fans something to laugh about. A viral social media clip of his reaction to a fan named “Nicole” is making the rounds and, yeah, it’s one for the books.

During his High and Alive tour stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 17, Urban had a now-viral exchange with a fan in the crowd that’s quickly lighting up TikTok. In the video below, the country star can be seen chatting with audience members mid-show. The “Long Hot Summer” performer asked the woman her name. Her answer? “Nicole.” Check it out:

The crowd audibly gasped because, obviously, that name now comes with some baggage for the longtime country staple. The 57-year-old performer, who’s now formally going through a divorce from Nicole Kidman, briefly paused, then collapsed backward onto the stage in mock agony. He waved his arm from the ground before sitting up again and diffusing the moment like a pro. Without missing a beat, the “Somebody Like You” singer deflected with a joke: “Did you say Nicole Richie?” he asked with a grin. “How are you, Nicole Richie? It’s The Simple Life, right? What’s Nicole Richie in?”

The timing is pretty tough. On September 30, Nicole Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriae, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Per the court papers, they separated the same day she filed, and Nicole is asking to be the primary caregiver for their two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. Sources close to the situation claim the split wasn’t Nicole’s choice that she was purportedly feeling “devastated” after months of trying to fix things privately.

Keith Urban allegedly was the first to take steps toward a split. An insider close to the couple alleged that the touring artist had been on the road for most of summer 2025 and quietly set up his own place, signaling, at least to those close to him, that things weren’t going to be patched up anytime soon. As the source put it, “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

However, if the songwriter was carrying the weight of any of that, he left it offstage. What happened next during his recent concert was unexpectedly sweet. After the now-viral exchange with the fan named Nicole, the Aussie singer helped her share some big news: she was pregnant. The screen lit up with a baby onesie that read “Smallest Keith Urban Fan,” and the crowd went absolutely wild.

As for the divorce itself, from the outside looking in, it's appeared to be relatively drama-free—despite some major rumors, including talk of a so-called “cocaine clause.” Based on the filing, it looks like both high-profile stars came in prepared to divide their joint assets cleanly, right down to frequent-flyer miles.

For now, it seems Keith Urban is choosing humor over drama, at least on stage. Whatever’s happening in his personal life, he’s still doing what he does best, and that's connecting with his fans and keeping the show rolling.