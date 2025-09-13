See How Vin Diesel, Meadow Walker And Jordana Brewster Honored Paul Walker On His Birthday
Paul Walker, beloved for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious movies and three decades of work as an actor, sadly died in a car accident at the age of 40 back in 2013. But the mark he left on the world and those close to him will never be forgotten. So it’s no surprise that on his birthday he’s getting tributes in his honor left and right, particularly from his Fast family.
Walker’s birthday was on September 12, 1973, which means he would have been 52 today if he had lived. Check out what his daughter, Meadow Walker, said on his day:
Meadow Walker is 26 years old, and she posted the sweetest throwback photo of her and her father to celebrate. It’s a sweet picture of the pair that left Vin Diesel reacting with a “🙏🏽” emoji. Meadow is known for continuing her father's legacy by founding The Paul Walker Foundation in 2015, which offers grants to marine biology students since the Fast & Furious star was very passionate about conservation.
Diesel also shared a post of his own on Instagram that features a black and white photo of the pair of actors. He called Walker by his Fast & Furious name when wishing him a Happy Birthday before saying the following:
Vin Diesel went on to say how fans are “patiently waiting” for “family…to come home.” The tribute seems to be a tease for the next Fast & Furious movie’s reported inclusion of Brian O’Conner after Diesel teased Dom and Brian would be reuniting. Diesel also paid tribute to his “brother” by saying his legacy “lives in the space where love meets forever” and said his calling was helping create the franchise. He continued:
Additionally, Jordana Brewster, who plays Brian’s wife Mia (and Dom’s sister) also posted for Paul Walker’s birthday. Check her post out:
While the 10th anniversary of Paul Walker’s death passed in 2023, Brewster shared how fans can honor his memory by giving to The Paul Walker Foundation as it passes a decade by buying a T-shirt on the foundation’s website. The T-shirts were created by his daughter to honor “carrying Paul’s legacy.”
Brewster and Diesel are expected to return to Fast X: Part 2 to cap off the franchise in the near future, but for now, you can watch all the movies with a Prime Video subscription and look forward to the Fast & Furious roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next year. Paul Walker’s legacy lives on through his body of work and all the lives he touched.
