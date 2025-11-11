Shawn Levy Reveals How Much Of Star Wars: Starfighter Has Filmed (And I’m Surprised There’s So Much To Go)

Generations of fans have grown up on the Star Wars movies, and the franchise has continued to release new content both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Since the end of The Rise of Skywalker the property has been missing from the big screen, but that will change with a few forthcoming projects. Chief among them is Shawn Levy's Starfighter, and his recent update revealed that there's still a ton more filming left to do.

Filming for Star Wars: Starfighter began back in August, with Levy posting a photo of star Ryan Gosling on the set. Filming has been going on for months, and in an interview with ScreenRant, the Deadpool & Wolverine director gushed about being part of the galaxy far, far away. In his words:

My experience is that I genuinely feel like my 10-year-old self is on set with me every day. It is astonishing, and it's complicated and thrilling every day. Ryan Gosling, we all know how brilliant he is, but he's an incredible creative partner. And to fill out the cast with other amazing actors like Mia Goth, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams [and to have] this revelation of a young actor in Flynn Gray, it is more creatively satisfying than I dreamed it would be.

Levy had had a ton of success in TV and film, but it sounds like working on Starfighter has been a total dream come true. From the franchise to his all-star cast, it seems like he's been enjoying these months of filming. And I'm eager to see if/how this joy and passion translates to the finished product.

Recently Matt Smith revealed he's filming Star Wars: Starfighter in December, which offered a hint about just how long production on the blockbuster might last. In Shawn Levy's same interview, he offered a timeline about how much of the movie is in the can, saying:

The shoot's going well, and as you know, we're a little over halfway done. I'll be back on that set Monday morning [which is today].

There you have it. With Star Wars: Starfighter has been in production for three months, it's only halfway through filming. And a such, we should expect production to continue for the foreseeable future, possibly for another three months. So fans will have to try and be patient regarding information about the upcoming Star Wars movie.

While we don't know much about what this title will include, the cast and team behind it is enough to buoy fan excitement. It's been too long since the franchise was on the big screen, so I assume folks will run to theaters.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, we'll probably have to wait a while before we get any footage from the project.