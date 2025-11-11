Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Has Begun Filming With White Lotus And Adolescence Stars Added To The Sci-Fi Show's Epic Cast

For Dune fans, it appears as though 2026 is going to be quite the epic year. In December, audiences will get to witness the arrival of Dune: Part Three (director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of author Frank Herbert's Dune: Messiah), but it's not just the big screen that will be delivering entertainment. On television, Dune: Prophecy is gearing up to come back for Season 2, and with the announcement today of production having commenced on new episodes, we also have news of three talented actors joining the cast.

HBO has revealed this morning that cameras are now rolling for Dune: Prophecy Season 2, and new stars set to join the ensemble show include Indira Varma, Ashley Waters, and Tom Hollander. While we don't yet know the identities of any of the characters they will be playing, they will be joining a roster of stars that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, all of whom will be back reprising their respective roles from Season 1.

Check out the announcement video shared on social media below!

The press release announcing the casting is limited when it comes to details about story, but Alison Schapker is back as showrunner, and the production will be quite the globetrotting adventure for the cast and crew. Officially revealed shooting locations include Hungary, Jordan, and Spain, and a special preview of what's on the way has been shared on Instagram:

Among the new names in the cast, Indira Varma's is a standout because this is technically the second time that she has been added to the show. When Dune: Prophecy Season 1 was in the works, she was initially hired to play the role of Natalya Arat, but scheduling conflicts forced her to step away from the project and Jodhi May got the part. It further adds to the actor's history of franchise parts, with her filmography also including Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Doctor Who, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ashley Waters, meanwhile, is just a few months removed from earning both widespread acclaim and an Emmy nomination for his supporting role in the Netflix limited series Adolescence. His other credits include the streaming crime series Top Boy.

As for Tom Hollander, he will be returning to HBO following his dark role in the second season of the hit series The White Lotus, but he has been plenty busy since then. Most recently, he played legendary director Alfred Hitchcock in two episodes of the Ed Gein-centric Netflix series Monster, and he is featured in a lead role in the Sky crime series The Iris Affair.

The Emmy-nominated Dune: Prophecy hasn't announced a release window yet for Season 2, but given the timing of the start of production, it will be interesting to see what kind of coordination there will be with the arrival of Dune: Part Three late in the year. Be on the lookout for more updates about the show in the coming months, and to get caught up on Season 1, all you need to do is take advantage of your HBO Max subscription.