‘I Know The Cool Answer Would Be Empire.’ The Star Wars Movie Shawn Levy Says Most Inspired Starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently in production, and there are still questions that have yet to be answered about the flick. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the movie has been touted as a fresh entry in the George Lucas-birthed sci-fi IP. Yet that doesn’t mean the film still won’t feature echoes of SW films past, per say. Levy has remained tight-lipped regarding specifics about the Ryan Gosling-led project but, interestingly enough, he did recently reveal which of the franchise’s previous installments most influenced his take on the galaxy far, far away.

For some time now, Shawn Levy has been open about the fact that he’s been a lifelong Star Wars fan. With that, the Canadian filmmaker is quite familiar with the other films in the franchise. Levy recently appeared on an installment of the On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast (which was shared to YouTube), where he shared some details on Starfighter. Although Levy didn’t drop spoilers during his chat with McCarthy, he did spill that one particular film from the Original Trilogy really inspired his approach to his own movie:

Let me tell you something. People — I've not said this out loud because everyone's like 'Which Star Wars movie is Starfighter the most like? Which is the most inspired by?' If I'm being honest, I know the cool answer would be Empire, and sort of the inarguable answer would be A New Hope - but it's kinda [Return of the] Jedi.

Earlier in the interview, the Free Guy director named the question-inducing Return of the Jedi as his favorite film in the saga. Historically, Jedi hasn’t been as highly regarded as its two predecessors – Star Wars (now subtitled A New Hope) and The Empire Strikes Back. Some argue Richard Marquand’s 1983 film is too silly compared to its predecessors, especially the dark and thematic Empire. Even filmmaker Denis Villeneuve argues the threequel “derailed” the franchise upon its release.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

No criticisms seem to be extinguishing Shawn Levy’s love for Jedi, though. Interestingly enough, Levy also revealed in 2023 that the iconic scene from the film that involves Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader inspired his work on Deadpool & Wolverine from a technical standpoint. As for why the classic SW film has been on Levy’s mind as he crafts Starfighter, the director points to several key elements:

It's Jedi because of the combination of theme, levity, adventure, heart, spectacle. Somehow that movie just got it right for me. And I saw that movie so many times in a theater, more times in a theater than New Hope and Empire, and it stuck with me. I will tell you there's moments where… I'm on set, and I feel like that kid is with me, in the director's chair. Like I'm there making his dream come true.

The Adam Project helmer revealed earlier in November that about half of Starfighter had been filmed, with that update arriving months after the shoot began in August. What’s known about the story is that it takes place five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and centers on new characters. In addition to childhood Star Wars fan Ryan Gosling, the cast also features Matt Smith, Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Amy Adams.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the streaming home of the Star Wars movies, including the Original Trilogy, so fans should sign up. For $11.99 a month, subscribe to the ad-supported plan. Or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. There's also the option to save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a whole year.

With Starfighter, Shawn Levy seems to be going for an adventure film that conveys humor and heart while also providing the necessary thrills. Other SW productions do indeed have such qualities. Amid all that, though, I also hope Levy succeeds in crafting something that feels truly unique. The movie opens in theaters on May 28, 2027 and, in the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription and stream other Star Wars movies, including Return of the Jedi.