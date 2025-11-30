‘I Know The Cool Answer Would Be Empire.’ The Star Wars Movie Shawn Levy Says Most Inspired Starfighter
This is an interesting pick.
Star Wars: Starfighter is currently in production, and there are still questions that have yet to be answered about the flick. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the movie has been touted as a fresh entry in the George Lucas-birthed sci-fi IP. Yet that doesn’t mean the film still won’t feature echoes of SW films past, per say. Levy has remained tight-lipped regarding specifics about the Ryan Gosling-led project but, interestingly enough, he did recently reveal which of the franchise’s previous installments most influenced his take on the galaxy far, far away.
For some time now, Shawn Levy has been open about the fact that he’s been a lifelong Star Wars fan. With that, the Canadian filmmaker is quite familiar with the other films in the franchise. Levy recently appeared on an installment of the On Film…With Kevin McCarthy Podcast (which was shared to YouTube), where he shared some details on Starfighter. Although Levy didn’t drop spoilers during his chat with McCarthy, he did spill that one particular film from the Original Trilogy really inspired his approach to his own movie:
Earlier in the interview, the Free Guy director named the question-inducing Return of the Jedi as his favorite film in the saga. Historically, Jedi hasn’t been as highly regarded as its two predecessors – Star Wars (now subtitled A New Hope) and The Empire Strikes Back. Some argue Richard Marquand’s 1983 film is too silly compared to its predecessors, especially the dark and thematic Empire. Even filmmaker Denis Villeneuve argues the threequel “derailed” the franchise upon its release.
No criticisms seem to be extinguishing Shawn Levy’s love for Jedi, though. Interestingly enough, Levy also revealed in 2023 that the iconic scene from the film that involves Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader inspired his work on Deadpool & Wolverine from a technical standpoint. As for why the classic SW film has been on Levy’s mind as he crafts Starfighter, the director points to several key elements:
The Adam Project helmer revealed earlier in November that about half of Starfighter had been filmed, with that update arriving months after the shoot began in August. What’s known about the story is that it takes place five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and centers on new characters. In addition to childhood Star Wars fan Ryan Gosling, the cast also features Matt Smith, Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Amy Adams.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the streaming home of the Star Wars movies, including the Original Trilogy, so fans should sign up. For $11.99 a month, subscribe to the ad-supported plan. Or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. There's also the option to save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a whole year.
With Starfighter, Shawn Levy seems to be going for an adventure film that conveys humor and heart while also providing the necessary thrills. Other SW productions do indeed have such qualities. Amid all that, though, I also hope Levy succeeds in crafting something that feels truly unique. The movie opens in theaters on May 28, 2027 and, in the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription and stream other Star Wars movies, including Return of the Jedi.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.