Ryan Reynolds Finally Admitted That He Leaked The Deadpool Footage Years Ago, And His Take On Doing It Was So Worth The Wait
The actor opens up about the upload that made a megahit.
For nearly a decade, the world of comic book movies had one lingering mystery: who leaked the Deadpool test footage that launched the franchise? It stumped even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Now, the franchise’s star, Ryan Reynolds, has confirmed what fans long suspected—he leaked the video in 2014, a move that kick-started one of the unlikeliest superhero movie franchises in modern film history, paving the way for the Merc with a Mouth to join the MCU officially. And Reynolds' explanation was worth the wait.
Reynolds made the admission during TIFF’s “In Conversation With…” series, via Entertainment Weekly. He framed the leak as a calculated risk that changed the character’s fate, and his own. As he put it:
The Golden Globe–nominated star walked through the impasse that preceded the leak. Director Tim Miller’s proof-of-concept footage had been sitting on a shelf while the studio balked at backing an R-rated comic-book movie headlined by a relatively niche antihero. Reynolds loved the character’s self-aware, fourth-wall-breaking voice and believed the footage showed exactly how it could work on a bigger canvas. As he recalled:
So the Canadian-born actor did what his red spandex-wearing alter ego might do, and he took matters into his own hands. With trademark mischief, he described the moment the footage hit the internet:
The risk, however, paid off fast. The online response was electric, and the studio pivoted. Within a day, Deadpool had a green light. And the rest, as they say, is history, as the story of the foul-mouthed antihero's road to the big screen became modern superhero lore. Quite frankly, this is a story I've wanted to hear for a while, and it does not disappoint.
Released in 2016, the first movie starring the katana-wielding wisecracker turned a modest budget into a runaway smash, earning over $780 million worldwide on roughly $58 million in production costs, a resounding proof that an R-rated, meta-comedy-meets-mayhem superhero could connect with a massive audience. Its success reoriented the X-Men universe, birthed a blockbuster sub-brand and cleared space for R-rated comic-book storytelling at scale.
The franchise only grew from there. Deadpool 2 in 2018 inched past the original’s global haul, and Deadpool & Wolverine (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) now stands as the highest-grossing R-rated film ever worldwide, with a $1.338 billion tally, which only stands as validation that the once “fringe” character is now box-office royalty.
Ryan Reynolds teased his involvement for years without fully owning up to it, joking he was “70 percent sure” he wasn’t the leaker, celebrating the “Leak-iversary” on social, and telling a Vanity Fair lie detector he might have “provided an assist.” Friday’s TIFF remarks finally closed the loop. More than a decade later, thanks to the Free Guy star’s gamble, we’re debating whether the chimichanga connoisseur could crash the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, a conversation that couldn’t exist without the infamous test footage leak.
