There's A New LEGO Mario Kart Set Coming Out, And You Know I'm Going To Recreate That Luigi Meme

In recent years, we’ve seen so many great Nintendo-centric LEGO sets that have brought hours of fun (and a healthy dose of nostalgia) to fans of the iconic video game brand. Well, there’s a new set about to drop that is going to be a must for fans of the Mario Kart series, especially those who are fond of a certain Luigi meme that took over the internet more than a decade ago.

If you guessed the “Luigi Death Stare” craze that ran wild with the release of Mario Kart 8 – the one where Mario’s brother gives the camera the nastiest of looks after crushing players’ hopes of a first-place finish – then we’re on the same page. Seriously, this new Luigi set, which is absolutely and massively complex, has me ready to bring that iconic video game image to my increasingly crowded LEGO shelf. Let’s break it all down, brick by brick…

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Thing Is Impressive, Even Outside Of The Meme Potential

The Mario Kart Luigi + Mach 8 LEGO set has a lot of meme potential (especially if you can figure out how to turn that smile upside down into a frown), but that’s honestly not the only thing that’s great about this new build. Clocking in at 2,234 pieces, this is definitely a kart meant for the 150cc circuit. Not only does it come with Luigi and his iconic green attire, but the Mach 8 racer also comes in to complete the package. Add that fire coming out of the exhaust like you just grabbed a handful of magical mushrooms, and you’ll be traversing the Rainbow Road in no time.

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I should note that, like a lot of other recent sets of this size (it’s nearly a foot long and tall), the suggested age for the new Luigi set is 18+. It’s not because it’s adult-oriented or anything like that, but instead due to the complexity.

(Image credit: Illumination)

This Is Coming Out Just In Time For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

With the Super Mario Galaxy Movie release date a couple of days away, this impressive Mario Kart set is coming out at the right time. In fact, it becomes available for purchase the same day the new video game adaptation hits the 2026 movie schedule. While there’s no word on whether or not there’ll be kart action like in the movie’s massive 2023 predecessor, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if there’s at least a small callback to this iconic racing kart-racer franchise.

There’s a ton of speculation surrounding Star Fox’s role in the new Mario movie, especially with the iconic character being voiced by Glen Powell, so maybe this is all going to lead to an expanded Nintendo Cinematic Universe. I know a lot of people are clamoring for a Super Smash Bros. crossover event, but I’d be just as stoked about a proper Mario Kart movie…

This Mario Kart LEGO set checks a lot of the boxes when it comes to nostalgia builds like this. Now I just need to fork out the cash (or coins) to get this thing and see if it also comes with the dreaded “Blue Shell.”