LEGO Is Teasing A New Jurassic Park Set, And There's One Thing I Really Think It Needs

There is no shortage of great LEGO Jurassic Park sets paying homage to one of the best ‘90s movies and a cinematic experience that forever changed Hollywood. In the past, we’ve seen ferocious T-Rex models and extravagant builds that allow us to relive iconic moments (in brick form), but now LEGO is teasing a new set, and it involves one of the most unforgettable moments from the 1993-defining film: Dennis Nedry’s attempted escape with those dino embryos.

In March 2026, LEGO teased the upcoming set on Instagram in an incredibly cute video that shows a man escaping a rainstorm to build the iconic JP Jeep Wrangler and show off all of its great little features. While the design of this set is incredible (it even has a functional winch), there’s one thing I really need this to include. And it’s not a Dilophosaurus, though that’d be awesome.

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(Image credit: Universal)

This Thing Better Come With A Mini Barbasol Can

I cannot get enough of LEGO sets inspired by movies (like that Jaws build with the massive shark) and all the little details they get right. That being said, I really think what this upcoming Jurassic Park set needs is a mini Barbasol can. You know, the one Dennis Nedry was given by Lewis Dodgson to smuggle out some of the park’s embryos, and somehow got off the island.

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The video I mentioned earlier doesn’t include a ton of information about what comes with the set (though we got a sneak peek of the box), so it’s hard to say what’s going to be included when it finally ships. That said, I would be shocked if this set doesn’t come with a Nedry minifig and that little can of shaving cream. I mean, it has to come with it, right? I’m not saying it needs to pop open like the one in the movie, but I wouldn’t be mad if that happened. LEGO, make it happen!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Now I Just Need To Know When This Comes Out And How Much It Costs

Outside of the Instagram video mentioned above, LEGO has not yet announced anything else about this new Jurassic Park set at the time of this writing. I suspect this will change in the coming weeks and months (hopefully sooner rather than later), but as of right now, we know nothing about a possible release date or even a price point.

I wouldn’t be all that shocked if this is like a lot of other newer sets inspired by the Jurassic Park movies, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars (like the massive $1,000 Death Star) in that it’ll be geared towards the 18+ crowd. Not because it’s violent, risque, or anything like that, but instead because of the difficulty level. It appears to have a working winch, rubber tires, a canvas top, and other little details that’ll probably be difficult to put together.

Expect to hear a whole lot more about this new LEGO Jurassic Park set in the near future. Now I just need to make sure I use the “magic word” when I ask someone to buy this for me…