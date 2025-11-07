Star Wars: Starfighter Has Been In Production For Months, But Matt Smith Just Dropped A Surprising Admission

Matt Smith is no stranger to the realm of science fiction/fantasy thanks to Doctor Who, Terminator Genisys, House of the Dragon and more. Now he’s venturing into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Starfighter, set for release in 2027. This space opera has been filming since August, and yet Smith just made a surprising admission on where things stand with him on the upcoming Star Wars movie.

While sitting down with A Rabbit’s Foot, the man who was adventured through time and space as the Eleventh Doctor revealed that unlike lead actor Ryan Gosling and his young co-star Flynn Gray, he hasn’t even been on the Starfighter set yet. Here’s what Smith had to say:

We’re going through the process of trying to find a costume, and sometimes you don’t know if you love a costume until you’ve worn it for a couple of days. I’m about to do Star Wars in December, and we’re sort of trying to develop the look for that.

Not every actor of a large film’s cast is going to start performing right when principal photography begins, but the fact that nearly half a year will have passed by the time Matt Smith shows up on the Star Wars: Starfighter set surprises me. How much more filming will need to be done by December? Does this mean Smith won’t have that much screen time in the movie? It doesn’t sound like he’s just going to cameo in Starfighter, but now I wonder if he’ll only be around for a few scenes.

Still, the Star Wars: Starfighter team know what they’re doing, so I wish them the best of luck in figuring out what kind of costume Matt Smith will wear once he arrives on set, and that Smith’s time filming goes smoothly. Just like the rest of Starfighter’s cast, we don’t know the specific identity of his character, although it will reportedly be a villain. This entry into the Star Wars universe follows his near brush in the late 2010s when he was cast in an undisclosed role for The Rise of Skywalker, but ultimately didn’t appear.

Smith, Gosling and Gray’s castmates on Star Wars: Starfighter include Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams. Gosling’s lead character will protect his young nephew, played by Gray, “against evil pursuers” in this story set half a decade after The Rise of Skywalker. Shawn Levy is directing the feature from a script written by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter flies into theaters on May 28, 2027, a year after The Mandalorian & Grogu finally breaks the Star Wars film series dry spell. Matt Smith’s latest movie, August’s Caught Stealing, can be rented or purchased on home media, and he’ll reprise Daemon Targaryen when House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on a yet-to-be-announced date on HBO.