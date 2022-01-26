Star Wars Icon Anthony Daniels Is Teasing His Return As C-3PO, But Where Will He Pop Up?

There are few film franchises quite as popular as Star Wars movies . While the nine-film Skywalker Saga ended years ago, the galaxy far, far away continues to expand thanks to shows on Disney+ and developing film projects. Now it seems Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels is teasing his return at C-3PO, but where will he pop up?

Anthony Daniels originated the role of C-3PO back with Star Wars: A New Hope, reprising the role in all three trilogies and showing no signs of wanting to retire . He last played the role in live-action for Rise of Skywalker, while continuing to voice the droid in animated projects and theme park attractions. The 75 year-old actor recently teased another return to 3PO, as you can see below,

A post shared by Anthony Daniels Official (@anthonydanielsofficial) A photo posted by on

Well, color me intrigued. Anthony Daniels continues to be a delightful presence in the Star Wars community, and it looks like he’s once again going to be playing everyone’s favorite protocol droid. But exactly when and where his C-3PO will pop up remains a mystery for the time being.

The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Anthony Daniels. In it we see the Star Wars icon rocking a motion capture suit that’s often used to bring costumes and VFX characters to life. He looks thrilled to be rocking those mocap pajamas, which are no doubt much more comfortable than suiting up in C-3PO’s bulky costume. He’s been playing the fan favorite character for decades, it’s about time he does so comfortably.

The comments section for Anthony Daniels’ post on the Gram shows just how excited the generations of Star Wars fans are for his mysterious return as C-3PO. Most people are inquiring as to exactly what his role might be. But there’s also plenty of love thrown the legendary actor’s way. After all, there are multiple generations that grew up with his performances in all nine installments of the Skywalker Saga (plus Rogue One).

Of course, it’s also possible that Anthony Daniels could be playing another character in the Star Wars universe entirely. This wouldn’t be the first time, as he recently portrayed a newcomer named Tak in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Although the hashtags used by Daniels seem to hint that he is indeed playing his signature role.

Star Wars fans (myself included) are definitely intrigued to see how the franchise continues its journey on the big screen. While a number of shows on Disney+ are in the works, it’s unclear exactly when the property will return to theaters. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was delayed indefinitely , while Taika Waititi will no doubt focus on Thor: Love and Thunder’s release before diving into his own mysterious movie.