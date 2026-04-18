What Happened When Gina Carano Spoke With Lucasfilm’s Dave Filoni And Jon Favreau After Her Lawsuit Settlement? Here’s What She Says

Gina Carano’s issues with Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have been well-documented at this point. The Mandalorian co-star was fired from the entertainment corporations back in 2021 after sharing social media posts that stirred up controversy. By 2024, Carano formally sued her former employers on the grounds of alleged wrongful termination and more. With that lawsuit now settled, it would seem Carano has since had at least one chat with two of her former collaborators, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

How Did Gina Carano’s Post-Lawsuit Talk With The Lucasfilm Bigwigs Go Down?

For context, the lawsuit Carano filed against her ex-bosses was reportedly settled sometime around the late summer of 2025. At that time, it was reported that the actress was pleased with how everything ultimately panned out in the matter. One intriguing detail that was also included in Disney’s statement was the company mentioning that “we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.” That tidbit seemed to suggest that Carano could possibly return to Lucasfilm at some point.

As of this writing, there’s been no official announcement regarding whether Gina Carano will actually rejoin the Star Wars franchise and reprise her role as Cara Dune. Interestingly enough, though, she recently revealed on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show (which was posted to YouTube) that she actually did speak to newly installed Lucasfilm co-CEO Dave Filoni as well as Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. As for what the vibe was when the trio talked, Carano shared this:

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I've already had a conversation with Dave Filoni and John Favreau — [they’re] really lovely — after we settled the lawsuit, we got on a Zoom call. It was really nice. Dave Filoni is taking over as the CEO of [Lucasfilm]. And it's like we didn't even miss a beat. And John Favreau was really funny. He got on the Zoom, and he’s like, ‘So, where did we leave off?’ And we hadn't spoke for a while…. They’ve been in that world a long time.

By the sounds of it, the three collaborators had a jovial conversation when they reunited after the legal drama. Carano worked with Favreau and Filoni on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian (and those are still available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.) Before the character of Cara Dune was written out, it was also rumored that Carano might be leading a since-scrapped spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic. So, given this info on the friendly meeting, it’s hard not to wonder if Carano may suit up again with the legal drama done.

Why Was Gina Carano Fired And Why Did She File Suit Against Disney & Co.?

Ahead of her firing, Carano made headlines for several social media posts she shared, which included critiques about COVID-19 pandemic protocols and voter fraud claims regarding the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. Carano also poked fun at pronouns being used by social media users. The star’s dismissal from the Star Wars franchise came after she shared a post that appeared to compare the experience of being a conservative to the Holocaust.

Carano subsequently cited what she believed to be a double standard, since her co-star, Pedro Pascal, didn’t receive disciplinary action for political posts he’d shared. In the lawsuit she filed in 2024, Carano cited both wrongful termination and sex discrimination as her reasons for filing suit. The Deadpool alum sought $75,000 in punitive damages and her suit was also backed by Tesla founder Elon Musk. When responding, Disney argued for its “a constitutional right to dissociate its own artistic message from Carano's outspoken 'political beliefs.”’ The company’s attempt to have the suit dismissed also proved unsuccessful.

Eventually, Carano’s team saw a win in the spring of 2025 when it was ruled that the House of Mouse had to disclose information in regard to how various actors linked to the Star Wars franchise had been paid. News of the lawsuit settlement came months later.

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It’s honestly hard to say whether Gina Carano – who’s set to face Rhonda Rousey in an MMA fight this May – will actually play Cara Dune again following the drama she’s experienced in recent years. Carano herself referred to that time as “embarrassing,” and she initially seemed to share mixed feelings about the prospect of playing Dune again. At the very least, though, Carano’s comments on her chat with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni suggest she doesn’t have bad blood with the duo.