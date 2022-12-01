Why Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Producer Is All About Fans Calling For A Sequel: ‘Bring It’

The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. A ton of movie and TV projects have been released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm , including a pair of standalone films. The latter of these was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which marked the franchise’s first box office disappointment . And Solo producer Rob Brewdow is all about fans still calling for a sequel, even being quoted as saying “Bring it on.”

Solo had a somewhat troubled road to theaters, thanks to the original directors being fired by Lucasfilm and Ron Howard being brought in to complete the project. While it didn’t perform well at the box office, the standalone film set up narrative seeds like Maul’s live-action return and the introduction of Jabba the Hutt. Producer Rob Brewdow recently spoke to ComicBook about the ongoing calls to see Solo 2 come to fruition, saying:

I love it. Bring it. That's what we want to hear. I had so much fun on Solo. And well, we have a number of people who worked on that show here today. Jon Kasdan, Ron Howard. All of us love that world, love that team. I think it's happened before, right? The fans have brought things back, so I think it really is up to the fans what we do next.

Some points were made. Because while Lucasfilm doesn’t currently have any plans to continue the story of Solo with a sequel, that might change sometime in the future. Rob Brewdow mentions the power that fans have, seemingly in reference to the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We’ll just have to see if Star Wars fantastics are able to mobilize and campaign in the same way for another Solo movie.

Rob Brewdow’s comments to ComicBook come as he’s promoting the upcoming release of Willow on Disney+. He’s continued to work with Lucasfilm/ Industrial Light & Magic in the years since Solo: A Star Wars Story arrived in theaters, and failed to live up to expectations. But Ron Howard’s movie has been getting more love as the years go by, similar to another divisive modern Star Wars entry, The Last Jedi.

It certainly sounds like Rob Brewdow is giving Star Wars fans out there a call to arms: if they want to see Solo 2 then they should keep making their voices known. Indeed, the fandom has been known for being super vocal, although sometimes includes a ton of backlash coming at certain creatives involved in the galaxy far, far away. But theoretically they could make change if becoming a united front regarding the Solo franchise (or lack thereof).

When Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters, it certainly seemed like a sequel was going to follow shortly. Fans were thrilled at the reveal that Maul was Crimson Dawn’s boss , seemingly setting up his return to the franchise in live-action. Han officially won the Millennium Falcon, and departed with Chewie to Tatooine to make a deal with the Hutts. Unfortunately it’s unclear if we’ll ever see either of these plot points continued on the big screen.