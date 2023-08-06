10 High School Musical Songs I Need To See In The Final Season Of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is upon us, and as we head into East High one final time, we’re going to be hit with all the High School Musical nostalgia. Not only will the crew be putting on HSM 3: Senior Year as their musical, but many of the OG HSM cast are also returning to make the movie High School Musical 4. So, this means, we’re bound to get tons of signature tracks from the original Disney movies, and with many of the songs from the second and third films not being shown in HSMTMTS there are tons of bops to choose from.

While the trailer revealed that “Now Or Never” (the opening song from Senior Year) will be included, we don’t know what other staples will make an appearance. That being said here are the ten High School Musical songs I need to see in the last season of of one of Disney+’s best original shows .

(Image credit: Disney)

High School Musical

It seems incredibly obvious that the final self-titled song of High School Musical 3 will be included in the series. Although, it’s so necessary it had to be included on this list. In the final movie of the HSM trilogy, this tune serves as an epic finale that has “We’re All In This Together” vibes, and it shows off the talents of everyone in the cast. Honestly, I hope the song is used in the exact same way in HSMTMTS; it’d be the ultimate way to send off the beloved characters.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Want It All

Sassy Sharpay has entered the chat, and her song demands screen time. We’ve gotten “Bop to the Top” and “Fabulous” in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, so I’m almost certain we’ll get “I Want It All” too. In Senior Year, this song is big, extra and uber theatrical. Basically, it’s every amazing and over-the-top thing about Ashley Tisdale’s character put into one song. Think about it, Carlos, Ashlyn and Kourtney singing this song? It’d be everything!

(Image credit: Disney)

Can I Have This Dance

The state of the couples at the end of HSMTMTS Season 3 left me with questions , so I’m not sure who will sing “ Can I Have This Dance ,” the gorgeous duo that Troy and Gabriella sing in High School Musical 3. Since Ricky and Gina will be playing the main couple in the stage musical (as you can see in the top image of this story), and they’re a couple in the show now, that seems like the most logical situation. However, it’s also totally possible that Ashlyn and Big Red or Carlos and Seb could get this song. No matter what, though, it will be wonderful, and it needs to be done.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Boys Are Back

“ The Boys Are Back ” was my favorite song from High School Musical 3 as a kid, and ever since I found out HSMTMTS was renewed for Season 4 , I’ve been hoping it’d be included in the series. Seeing Troy and Chad dance and bro out in the junkyard was so fun, and the track is truly epic.

HSMTMTS is known for flipping the script, and not giving in to archetypes, so I think it’d be extra fun to see the girls sing this song, especially given Ashlyn, Kourtney and Gina’s passion for performing together.

(Image credit: Disney)

Scream

I love angsty boy Troy, and HSM 3 took this to a whole new level with “ Scream .” The Inception-like hallway spinning, the CGI basketballs, the “Bet On It”-esque dance moves, it’s perfection.

Ricky didn’t give us the moodiness we needed when he performed the angsty "Bet On It" in Season 2, so this is his chance to redeem himself. He better be running down the halls of East High getting ready to scream his heart out this season, or else I’ll be bummed.

(Image credit: Disney)

A Night To Remember

Every musical needs a great group number that comes in the middle of the story, and this season of HSMTMTS should look no further than “ A Night To Remember .” In HSM3, this song is part of the musical the gang is making that represents their senior year, and it’s all about prom. Considering how meta the Disney+ series is, it seems fitting that they stage this big prom number as a musical number in a musical in a TV show. However, it also could be a legit getting ready for prom song, which would also be great. Really, as long as this song is included, I’ll be happy.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Don’t Dance

In every other case, I’ve thought the current East High kids should be singing the songs from HSM in the show. However, “ I Don’t Dance ” is the exception. Both Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel are set to return for Season 4, and I would love to see them recreate this fun baseball dance number from the second movie. Having them play themselves, Bleu would be able to show off his full talents as a singer and dancer and Grabeel would be able to bring back all that excellent Ryan Evans energy from the movies.

(Image credit: Disney)

Everyday

One of my favorite moments from Season 1 of HSMTMTS was when Ricky and Nini sang “Breaking Free;” it was epic, romantic and amazing. “Everyday” from High School Musical 2 has a similar vibe, and is another classic Troy and Gabriella duet. Hopefully, this will be the big Ricky and Gina duet of the final season, that’d be so sweet, and such a great way to close out these two characters’ stories.

(Image credit: Disney)

Bet On It (For Real This Time)

Now, I realize, “ Bet On It ” was used in Season 2 of HSMTMTS, however, it wasn’t performed seriously. I need to see this song with a character’s full force behind it, not the timid tone Ricky had as he was learning the lyrics. I want full angsty Efron, and based on the stress put on these kids as they try to find a cast for their musical, it feels like they have plenty of reasons to get some anger out by singing “Bet On It” as passionately as they can (and preferably on a golf course).

(Image credit: Disney+)

We’re All In This Together (Reprise)

Like “Bet On It,” I know “ We’re All In This Together ” has been done before. However, I think it’s vital to bring it back. While ending with “High School Musical” is a fantastic way to close out the show and pay homage to the movie, having one last “We’re All In This Together” would be so special. It's really be a lovely cathartic way to look back on both the legacy of this show and the movies that inspired it.