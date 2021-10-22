11 Spectacular Shows Appearing On Netflix November 2021

November is a time for giving thanks, and one thing we should all be thankful for this year is that Netflix is once again delivering another month of spectacular originals. Subscribers will be thrilled to learn there are many great originals to binge all month long, some new series and others returning.

This year has seen the release of some incredible series, but I feel that 2021 will be the year of Cowboy Bebop. Netflix fans will see the live-action series November and many other shows that will help them gear up for the impending stress of the holiday season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Mouth (Season 5) - 11/5

Netflix’s irreverent animated series Big Mouth is back once again for a season of stories that run from “No nut November” to New Year’s Eve. Season 5 will get into lovebugs and hate worms, which can shift between the two depending on the emotions of the characters they’re associated with. Of course, we can expect the usual relationship drama, like Nick pursuing his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him. Basically, it’s going to be a crazy 8th-grade year for the crew, and probably another great season for fans.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) - 11/5

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is behind bars, and now there’s an open position of power in the drug cartel. This is where Narcos: Mexico opens for Season 3 and will hopefully find new life after saying goodbye to actor Diego Luna . Expect a struggle for power as cartels look to seize control of the hole left by Gallardo, and the DEA is still trying to clean up the drug operation with more arrests. Hopefully, Season 3 can keep the same momentum even in the absence of Luna and deliver yet another great season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arcane - 11/6

League of Legends is one of the most popular games in the world, and now it finally has an animated series to reflect that. Arcane tells the story of the cities of Piltover and Zaun and two sisters on different sides of a war. The series has a talented voice cast that includes names like Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld and Star Trek: Prodigy’s Ella Purnell. This series will release new episodes weekly, so definitely one to keep an eye on, especially if you like the game.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tiger King 2 - 11/17

Joe Exotic’s heated feud with Carole Baskin captivated the world, and it seemed Tiger King was all America talked about for a good while. The popularity faded over time, of course, but there has been no shortage of developments in the ongoing story of Exotic after his incarceration, and with Carole Baskin’s continued fight to protect big cats around the nation. This season will likely dive into what came after the series, and maybe some anecdotes even the most rabid fans don’t know about yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blown Away: Christmas- 11/19

I think I’ve said this every time I’ve featured Blown Away in this recurring feature, but I’ll say it again. This Netflix series is one of the best competition shows in the history of television, and now that we have Blown Away: Christmas added to the mix, it may be the best. Five fan-favorite glassblowers will return for this season rooted in Christmas-themed challenges. This season’s winner will get a sweet $10,000 cash prize, as well as an additional $10,000 to the charity of their choosing. It sounds like a great show to help get someone in the holiday spirit!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cowboy Bebop - 11/19

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of one of the most iconic anime of all time finally arrives in November. Three bounty hunters travel the galaxy searching for some of the worst criminals around, provided they have a reasonable price on their heads. I’m unbelievably excited to see John Cho in action as Spike, and based on what we’ve seen so far, this is going to be a hit even those unfamiliar with the original Cowboy Bebop will fall in love with.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hellbound - 11/19

A Netflix original out of Korea just became the platform’s most popular series of all time , and if that’s not a sign to pay attention to more international originals, I’m not sure what is. And there’s another new series coming out of Korea called Hellbound, which features “unearthly” beings sending humans to hell, seemingly resulting in a religious group bent on divine justice. It sounds different but isn’t that what we need before the holiday season kicks into full gear?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2) - 11/23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation got off to a rocky start with fans, but there have been assurances that some problems will be resolved in Part 2. The universe is in danger, and it appears Teela will be forced to join forces with an unlikely ally in order to not just save Eternia but the universe as they know it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

True Story - 11/24

When you think of a serious actor, I’m not sure Kevin Hart is one of the first people that comes to mind. Yet, he’s starring in True Story alongside Wesley Snipes in a drama in which a comedian’s entire career hangs in the balance following a night out with his brother. I’m already set on watching this series just based on the casting alone, but the premise does sound like a series that will be worth at least a watch from most subscribers just ahead of Thanksgiving.

(Image credit: Netflix)

School of Chocolate - 11/26

No, Netflix wasn’t about to go an entire month without a new baking competition series , which is a good thing because most of them are great. School of Chocolate appears to be no exception, as eight pastry makers and chocolatiers compete for a chance to take both their skills and careers to the next level. The series features world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon and a prize for the winner that includes a big opportunity. I’ll be watching, probably with some cheap chocolates on standby in case I get peckish.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Elves - 11/28

Some people are in the Christmas spirit even before Thanksgiving, but after the holiday, Christmas truly seems to be on the way. Netflix is prepared for this with Elves, which is a Christmas series that definitely throws a spin on the popular view of Christmas elves. This series features a Danish town haunted by a monstrous breed of elves and one family on vacation, and they do something to cause conflict between the two parties. Yeah, this isn’t the average Christmas classic, but I’m hoping it has the potential to be and will be watching in late November.