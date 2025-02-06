A 1923 Character Was Compared To Cole Hauser's Rip, And Now I Have A Theory About Another Yellowstone Detail Showing Up In Season 2
Loyalty goes a long way on the Yellowstone ranch...
When I think about the 1923 cast and the Yellowstone ensemble, it’s easy to draw parallels between characters. For example, Harrison Ford’s Jacob is a lot like Kevin Costner’s John and Brandon Sklenar’s Spencer can be easily compared to Luke Grimes’ Kayce. Now, another comparison has been made as Brian Geraghty likened his prequel character, Zane, to Cole Hauser’s Rip. And that got me thinking about the possibility of seeing the origin of the infamous Yellowstone brand when Season 2 premieres.
Why Brian Geraghty’s Zane Is A Lot Like Cole Hauser’s Rip
Ahead of 1923’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, Brian Geraghty explained why his character Zane and Yellowstone’s lead ranchhand Rip are a lot alike. Specifically, in a video for 1923’s Instagram, Geraghty said his relationship with Harrison Ford's Jacob mirrors the one between Rip and John:
Then, to make the connection even clearer, the video cut to a clip of Cole Hauser talking about Rip’s job on the ranch. Like Zane, the Duttons really helped and saved him, so he’s ready and willing to protect their land at all costs:
Geraghty went on to say that “loyalty” is the word he keeps coming back to for his character, noting that that means “you fight until you die.” That’s the same mentality Rip and the branded cowboys have, as Hauser reiterated the same point, noting “the ranch comes first, everything else is second.”
Zane is a very similar boat to Rip. The Duttons helped save him and his family, as we saw in Season 1. So, he’s willing to ride with them and he’s loyal to no end, as the actor explained:
This level of loyalty seems to foreshadow the loyalty required with the brand Yellowstone is known for, and we still don’t know when it started. So, this comparison between Zane and Rip has me thinking that we might learn the origins of the brand in Season 2 of 1923.
This Comparison Has Me Wondering If We’ll See The Origins Of The Brand
In a flashback from Yellowstone, Season 5, Episode 8, John tells Rip that “a long time ago” cowboys would “drift in” to work on the Yellowstone and then disappear. Those men were also the people who took part of the Dutton’s herd. After explaining that, the modern patriarch said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
After they started branding people, they stopped losing cows, and so began the infamous Yellowstone tradition. However, a year is not given regarding when this all started…
At the start of 1923, it’s revealed that Jacob and Cara turned the Dutton ranch into an empire, and I think it’d make sense if they were also the generation who began branding. They’re at a turning point right now, and to survive winter and their adversaries they need loyal cowboys.
I could see the story of the missing cows and the start of the brand happening during this time too, because it feels like such a vital act that helps the ranch assert its dominance.
Plus, Zane’s loyalty to his boss as well as the comparison to Rip shows that he’d likely be willing to wear the brand as well as dole it out when needed – just like Hauser’s character.
Therefore, I think we might get to see the origins of this time-honored and brutal Yellowstone tradition when 1923 returns for Season 2 on February 23. So buckle up folks, make sure your Paramount+ subscriptions are ready and know where your allegiances lie, because if I’ve learned anything from Yellowstone, it’s that you always want to be on the side of the Y.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Duffer Brothers Clear The Air About Their 'Eight Blockbuster Movies' Promise For Stranger Things' Final Season, And I'm Actually More Excited Now
Bridgerton's Author Explains Important Difference Between 'Race-Blind Casting' And 'Color-Conscious Casting' While Discussing The Netflix Series’ Diverse Ensemble