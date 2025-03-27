1923's Robert Patrick Gets Candid About Health Challenges After Fans Asked If He Was Wearing A 'Fat Suit'

We all know by now that despite the fact that being famous can seem very fun at times, it also comes with a ridiculous amount of scrutiny for one’s personal life. This, unfortunately, has become really clear for 1923 star Robert Patrick. The erstwhile T-1000 actor, who currently portrays Sheriff William McDowell on the Yellowstone prequel spinoff, recently felt the need to open up about some recent health challenges because fans are asking if he wears a “fat suit” on the drama.

What Did Robert Patrick Say About His Health After 1923 Fans Asked If He Was Wearing A Fat Suit?

While his fellow 1923 cast members (specifically Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) are doing things like talking about how they got through the frigid Montana winter while filming the most recent season, Robert Patrick has had to reveal something even more personal. Apparently, fans have been asking the Reacher actor if he’s wearing a “fat suit” on the series, so he took to TikTok to answer those very indelicate inquiries, and said:

Some people have made some comments about my appearance on 1923. They've actually asked me to my face 'Are you wearing a fat suit.' I said, ‘No, actually, I’m not wearing a fat suit. That’s me. That’s Robert Patrick.' So I guess I’ve put on a few pounds and maybe people are, I don't know, surprised to see it.

To be blunt here…Christ Almighty! Seriously, why are people like this? I would love to blame being face-to-face with an iconic actor like Patrick for the first time and not knowing exactly what to say to him, but more than likely this is just a lot of folks being trash goblins. Only a tiny child should not have enough forethought to realize that asking him whether or not he was in a fat suit to portray the sheriff on Season 2 of the incredibly popular Paramount+ hit would be rude, because, you know, if he isn’t then it means it’s all him.

Also, it’s not unusual for people to put on weight when they age, as all kinds of things change in our bodies that can make it harder to maintain whatever size one had previously been. But, the actor (who’ll return as the titular anti-hero’s dad in Peacemaker Season 2), went a step further than simply acknowledging the comments and giving fans an answer, explaining the challenge that’s led to what some see as him putting on pounds:

I had an injury about a year and a half ago I haven't really talked about. It's impeded my ability to work out. It's taken me a great deal of time to overcome it, I'm just glad I can walk.

Did you hear that?! The man was hurt badly enough that he’s now “just glad I can walk.” This is the perfect example of why we need to leave everyone else’s appearance alone as much as possible (100%. It’s possible to not talk about the way people look, especially directly to them, 100% of the time.), because we never know what someone has been going through. He continued:

I fell off a step ladder and blew my ACL right before Christmas two years ago or is it a year ago?

From what I’ve heard, those ACL injuries can be really rough. A lot of athletes get them, and many who do need surgery to fix the issue, then have to undergo anywhere between six to nine months of recovery time. The Wayne’s World cameo star added:

My ACL is gone. So I can’t really do a lot of cardio unless I walk. But I have put on a few pounds. And thanks for noticing.

My favorite part of this video, which has me cringing on Robert Patrick’s behalf, is how he added that stinger “and thanks for noticing” at the end with a smile and raised eyebrows. That’s almost certainly him being over it with whatever comments he’s gotten about him supposedly being big enough to look like he’s wearing a fat suit now. You can watch the full clip, below:

Take this as your notice to be better humans, OK? The last thing we need is for T-1000 to go all liquid metal on us and start destroying shit because we can’t be nice. We have enough problems right now!