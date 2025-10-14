Danielle Fishel Reveals The Boy Meets World Actors Who Are Coming To DWTS For Her Tribute To Mr. Feeny

When Danielle Fishel finally gave the “ fastest yes” to Dancing with the Stars, I had a feeling she wasn’t going to incorporated her Boy Meets World past into the show somehow. In fact, as Season 34 of DWTS plays out amid the 2025 TV schedule, the “Dedication Night” will have William Daniels joining her on the dance floor as a tribute to his Mr. Feeny character. But that’s not all! Fishel is now revealing who else from the cast of BMW will be part of the big night, and I’m getting all of the nostalgic feels.

Just when I was already prepped for Williams Daniels to make his debut on DWTS , Danielle Fishel revealed she tapped other Boy Meets World cast members joining in her “Dedication Night” dance. Fishel took to Instagram to reveal that other alums like Will Friedle and Trina McGee would be joining in the fun. Check out a full list below:

Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews)

William Russ (Alan Matthews)

Bonnie Bartlett (Lila Bolander-Feeny)

Alex Désert (Eli Williams)

Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter)

Will Friedle (Eric Matthews)

Trina McGee (Angela Moore)

This is such a sweet lineup of stars and, as a fan of the classic TGIF show, it makes my heart full. Also, fortunately, my wish came true for William Daniels’ wife, Bonnie Bartlett , to accompany him. As Bartlett played the teacher-principal’s future wife— and the two have been together off-screen for over seven decades—it wouldn’t be a true Mr. Feeny tribute without her.

It’s also exciting that Matthew Lawrence and Will Friedle are also taking part in the Boy Meets World theme song dance. The duo had a great budding chemistry as pals Eric and Jack. I’m hoping for a very comedic dynamic between them in the dance routine.

I’m also truly happy that Trina McGee will be there to show some moves of her own. When Fishel first announced Daniels would be joining her on DWTS, McGee was cheering her on. So it’ll be nice to see the two actress who played on-screen besties Topanga and Angela reunite for such an occasion.

As for who won’t be joining, Fishel said in her Instagram caption that Rider Strong, who played Shawn Hunter, will be working out of town. Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews, also wasn’t featured in the set of images. Since the Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, aired its finale in 2017, the former child star has been charting a different path outside of Boy Meets World. He ran for Congress in 2023 and is expecting his first child with his wife this fall. Hopefully, Savage will still be watching the Mr. Feeny tribute on his TV screen.

Given William Daniels' Mr. Feeny was a teacher to the younger characters on the show, there’s no better way to tribute him than by having many of the actors who played his students there to dance with Daniels. Interestingly enough, up to this point, DWTS had Danielle Fishel flashing back to her time on the show and, now, her history is catching up to her in a big way.

Make sure to watch the Boy Meets World cast reunite for “Dedication Night” on Dancing with the Stars, which airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. This nostalgic episode will also be available for next-day streaming with a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription.