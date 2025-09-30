Reading Rainbow Is Coming Back, And The New Host Addressed Fans Who Want LeVar Burton Back: 'I Am At The Front Of That Line!'

The 2025 TV schedule has been delivering this year, and it's going to continue doing just that with the revival of Reading Rainbow. The longtime PBS staple ran for a whopping 21 Seasons from 1983-2006 and amassed a diehard fandom. But, viewers are already anticipating one major change as LeVar Burton will not be reprising his hosting duties. So, as OGs want to see Burton’s return, his successor, Mychal Threets, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

As we’ve seen over the course of the last decade or so–including this year–notable public media stations (and their series) have seen a lot of change. But, amid the turbulence, Reading Rainbow’s legacy has been revived. The new iteration of the beloved kids’ show will premiere on October 4 on KidZuko’s YouTube channel (operated by Sony Pictures Television). As mentioned, though, Mychal Threets, a popular digital creator and librarian, is taking on the reins.

After the news surfaced, conversation about Threets taking over the role held by Burton sparked immediately. It was followed by a Threads post from the new host as he agreed with the masses, noting he’s first in line for the icon’s return. He even proved his love by equating himself Donald Glover's Troy Barnes when he met the Star Trek actor on Community. He closed out with a promise to do the series and library kids everywhere proud, writing:

Oh! If you’re upset because I’m not LeVar Burton… GET BEHIND ME! 😂 I am at the front of that line! I will be like Donald Glover in Community if I ever get to meet LeVar Burton. We all want the LeVar Burton Reading Rainbow Storytime read aloud treatment! I’ll be doing all I can to make him and all the library kids proud ✨📚

As a PBS kid, I’m mostly thrilled that a new Reading Rainbow will be reaching a new generation of kids. Like many, I’m a little shaken that Burton won’t be leading the revival. However, of all the present candidates, Mychal Threets would’ve been my top pick. His online presence he’s grown reflects the 21 Season classic beautifully while also being true to modern-day interests.

Fingers are crossed Threets hits all the right marks. I have a pretty good feeling about him, though, and the Donald Glover and Community reference makes me more confident. (Though I do continue to wonder how those two may fare after hearing the latter’s comment in regards to the Community movie updates .)

Regardless of the up-in-the-air turmoil public media currently faces, many still hold these series and personalities in high regard. Netflix premiered a Reading Rainbow documentary, Butterfly in the Sky, which showcases the show’s history and is still available with a Netflix subscription . Burton is one of the many celebs who host podcasts , and it’s essentially an adult version of RR. And of course, those with the PBS Kids add-on for an Amazon Prime subscription can still revisit the original.

So, however fans of Reading Rainbow choose to dabble in its legacy, it’s great to know its world is expanding. I, for one, am excited to see how its new host will honor LeVar Burton and the show the 68-year-old created. But I'm also holding on to hope that the pair unite at some point during this new leg.

As noted, the new show arrives on October 4 on KidZuko’s YouTube channel and will air every Saturday until October 25.