An Adam Sandler Movie With A 19% On Rotten Tomatoes Has Made Its Way Into Netflix’s Top 10 Years Later

Movies that make Netflix’s Top Ten show subscribers that critics and audiences truly differ in taste. After all, the highly-roasted Madame Web still sat comfortably on Netflix's Top Ten back in March, and so did Queen Latifah and Ludacris’ End of the Road a couple of years back despite having a low critics score and an even more brutal audience score . Now, an Adam Sandler movie from over a decade ago is on Netflix’s list despite having a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The holiday flick Meet Me Next Christmas may dominate Netflix’s #1 spot followed by horror-suspense originals Time Cut and Don’t Move. But, there’s one movie that made its way into Netflix’s Top Ten that I can’t take my eyes off. That would be one of Adam Sandler’s best rom-coms Just Go With It.

Now, while I enjoy this film, it has a very low Rotten Tomatoes score. According to the review-aggregation website, the Happy Madison Productions movie has a critic’s score of 19% and an audience score of 59%. Clearly, streaming audiences don’t care about these numbers as the rom-com is at No. 8 globally and No. 6 in the United States.

You can argue that Just Go With It is remarkably average at best . The story follows a plastic surgeon who asks his assistant to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife to woo a sixth-grade math teacher.

However, Just Go With It is also an entertaining watch. Adam Sandler genuinely has a knack for the rom-com genre. Plus, getting to see him with one of his best co-stars, Jennifer Aniston , is always a treat. They truly are a dynamic duo. And they've consistently impressed Netflix subscribers specifically for years by starring in the streamer's original Murder Mystery movies as well as others like the rom-com we're discussing today.

So, despite its low scores, it's important to remember that films like Just Go With It are beloved by many. In fact, a lot of Sandler's movies hit with fans and not critics.

Netflix and Adam Sandler clearly have a good thing going here. The number of hours people spend watching the SNL alum’s movies on the streaming service is mind-blowing (Hubie Halloween hit 2 billion hours of viewing, for example). Plus, the comedy actor still plans to keep his entertaining content coming to the streamer.

Of Sandler's upcoming movies, a bunch of them will hit Netflix's streaming schedule in the coming years. That includes the Amy Schumer-led comedy Kinda Pregnant that he's producing, the untitled Noah Baumbach film he's acting in alongside George Clooney, and the long-awaited sequel Happy Gilmore 2 .