Queen Latifah And Ludacris’ New Movie Is A Top 10 Netflix Film In 80 Countries, But The Fan Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Even More Brutal Than The Critics

It wouldn’t be unheard of for a Netflix movie with negative reception to be trending in the Top 10. Curiosity sometimes gets the best of streamers around the world. Queen Latifah and Ludacris’ new movie End of the Road is next on the Top 10 Netflix list in 80 countries, but the critics weren’t in favor of it and the audience reaction was even worse.

Starring musician-turned-actors Queen Latifah and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, End of the Road is when a family road trip turns into a fight for their lives when they’re targeted by a mysterious killer. According to Rotten Tomatoes , the 2022 Netflix movie currently has a disappointing score of 32%. In a nutshell, critics felt like the script was very bland. For a movie that was supposed to keep you on the edge of your seat, there was hardly any tension. The audience score, however, was even lower than the critics’ with it currently being at 16%. Those watching at home felt like Queen Latifah and Ludacris could have done much better in this “predictable” movie where the characters make bad decisions right and left. Proves this movie’s many flaws were hard to overlook by audiences and critics.

Despite these low critical and audience scores, End of the Road is still hitting the Top Ten list in 80 countries. BRG says that based on Netflix’s global Top Ten data (opens in new tab) covering a 7-day period that ended on September 11th, End of the Road beat every English-language film to be Netflix’s #1 movie in the world right now. It garnered 30.2 million hours of viewing time with 29.5 million hours this week. This goes to show that audiences are still willing to take a chance on a movie despite the negative reception it’s gotten.

Netflix has a tendency of releasing movies that have gotten subpar reviews but still manage to trend their way to the top. For example, The Cat and the Hat landed on the Top Ten list this May despite having a harsh critical score of 9%. But, it seems that it didn’t stop families from wanting to rewatch this Mike Myers classic. Another Ludacris movie John Henry got a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were still streaming it . Additionally, Coffee & Kareem also landed on the Netflix Top 10 despite receiving a rotten score of 22% at the time. Sometimes, audiences go into a movie knowing it may not be the best piece of entertainment in the world but are still willing to give it a try.

Even though End of the Road endured disappointing reviews, Queen Latifah and Ludacris still have plenty of ways to keep critics and audiences entertained. The Hustle actress is set to return to season three of CBS's The Equalizer premiering on October 2nd. Other than the upcoming Fast & Furious movies , Ludacris will be partaking in the newest Disney movie Dashing Through the Snow about a divorced social worker who learns about the joy and magic of Christmas. These two actors have plenty of projects to keep them afloat.