Adam Sandler Wanted To Work With Idina Menzel Again After Uncut Gems, And His New Netflix Movie Director Had A Funny Joke About It

Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel are together again for one of the latest releases on Netflix’s 2023 movie schedule , You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The two previously worked on the dramedy film Uncut Gems, in which their characters were involved in a tense marriage. The bond between their two characters in this new film, however, very different. The director of the comedy, Sammi Cohen, couldn’t help but make a funny joke when describing how the dynamic between the two stars differs from what was seen in the Safdie Bros.' acclaimed crime flick.

The Happy Madison founder is widely known for reuniting with former co-stars from time to time whether it’s Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi or Kevin James. So it makes sense that for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Adam Sandler reunited with Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel, who once again plays his wife. To say that the actress was a massive get for this latest production would be an understatement. Sammi Cohen was asked by Variety just how she got the “Queen of Broadway” actress to take part in the film and responded by contrasting their characters here from the ones in the other aforementioned movie:

She is the best. Adam really loved working with her on Uncut Gems. I joke that Bat Mitzvah is like the happy side of their marriage, the prelude to Uncut Gems. We wanted the Friedman family to feel warm, sweet, goofy, normal, relatable; she was just the perfect fit. And she’s also incredibly talented and on top of that is just a really lovely human being.

That’s a very interesting and humorous way of looking at it, and it's true that audiences didn't get to see the pair as a loving couple in the 2019 thriller. The movie portrayed more of a complicated relationship between their two characters as Adam Sandler played a gambling addict, and Idina Menzel played his long-suffering spouse, who's on the cusp of divorcing him. It was particularly interesting to see the Enchanted alum play such a role, given that she's mostly starred in uplifting fare. She lit up the big screen when she starred in Disney Animation’s Frozen and was also part of the killer cast of Amazon’s Cinderella , in which she played the wicked stepmother. So if you’re wondering how the Broadway actress could have possibly gotten into character for Uncut Gems , she joked that it took three tequilas for her to give that stellar performance!

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah looks to be a solid showcase for both actors and seemingly serves a breathe of fresh air after their turns in the Safdies' production. Aside from playing the loving wife of Adam Sandler's character in the cast of the Netflix comedy , the character is also the mother of two girls, who are played by the real-life daughters of the 50 First Dates actor. Based on the film’s trailer, you see the Wicked actress’ character serves as a source of support for her daughter, who’s about to be viewed as a woman in the eyes of the Jewish community. As she’s going through friendship drama in the midst of preparing for her bat mitzvah, her mother seemingly does what she can to ensure her daughter has a positive experience.

The coming-of-age comedy from Sammi Cohen is proving to be a success thus far. It currently has a 95% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics also have strong opinions on Sadie and Sunny Sandler's performances , with many praising them for their work.

Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel seem to work well together, and it's great that they had the opportunity to collaborate once more. Here's hoping the two get to act alongside each a third time one of these days. While you wait for word on that, grab a Netflix subscription and stream You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. And on the off chance you do want to see the two stars at each other's throats, stream Uncut Gems using a Paramount+ subscription.