I Admire A Lot Of Things About Survival Of The Thickest, But There's One Specific Aspect I'm Really Excited About With Season 2

Netflix’s Survival of The Thickest has been charming viewers for two seasons. The first season won me over with Its tale of starting over. Season 1 is about Mavis (Michelle Buteau) surviving, Season 2 is about her thriving. The first season ends with Mavis taking a chance on love and going to Italy to be with Luca (Marouane Zotti).

It’s the type of monumental romantic gesture that I love in great romantic comedies. However, those expecting romantic bliss for Luca and Mavis don’t understand the mechanics of a good romantic TV show. They have longings and complications ahead in Season 2.

Much of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 revolves around the main trio's personal and emotional growth. This includes their evolving work life — especially how it pertains to Mavis and the fashion world.

Warning Survival of the Thickest spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

The Fashion Industry Discussions Stand Out To Me In Survival of The Thickest Season 2

Fashion and its industry have always been part of the Survival of the Thickest DNA. The series’ approach to it is even more thought-provoking and inspiring this season. In the final two episodes of Season 2, Mavis faces off against a high fashion designer, Charles Renee (RonReaco Lee).

He promises a plus-size collection but doesn’t deliver. He creates some dresses that aren’t catered to plus size women beyond a size 12. This storyline reminds us that as much as the fashion industry has changed, many designers still refuse to make clothing for plus size women. Some even launch plus size collections that aren’t really size inclusive.

For many plus size women, myself included, it’s a major deal when luxury or popular brands finally create a line for bigger people, or at least extend their sizes. Therefore, I can relate to Mavis’s excitement about a designer she loves finally making stuff in her size only to be disappointed when it is either not a true plus-size line or has clothes that aren’t flattering.

The lack of size diversity in the fashion industry is a major topic of the final two episodes of the season, but Survival of the Thickest Season 2 addresses plenty of other fashion industry issues, including the aging problem in an industry that adores youth and creating a safe space for all people, not just those who fall into a narrow beauty standard.

I Love Michelle Buteau’s Fashion

Michelle Buteau is an icon, and she is the moment. Her fashion throughout Survival of The Thickest has always been eye-catching and vibrant. In Season 2, it becomes even more attention-grabbing and stunning. The outfit Buteau wears as Mavis in the first episode of Season 2 while walking through Italy is one of my favorites.

It’s a simple outfit but styled well. It’s elegant and flatters her body. You might see someone wearing it on the street and stop and admire their taste and eloquence. There are so many iconic fashion moments from Mavis this season, and not simply when she’s wearing a professionally curated outfit, but when she’s just in her pajamas or hanging around her house.

You can tell Buteau and the show’s costume designers care about fashion, and it’s reflected in Mavis’s impeccable style.

I Feel Like Clothing And Outfits Are Used To Make Statements

Captivating fashion always makes a statement. However, it can also tell a story and help someone showcase their personality. Survival of the Thickest very much takes inspiration and pays homage to some classic Black comedy TV shows . Its Blackness is very ingrained into its identity.

Therefore, some of the fashion moments represent this identity. We see it a lot in Mavis, Khalil (Tone Bell), and Marley (Tasha Smith) — in particular, their hair. Each one has more afrocentric styling with their hair — we often see natural hair looks from Mavis and Marley and a form of braids, coils, or locs from Khalil.

Survival of the Thickest also has an episode this season that takes place at the Afropunk festival. We see some wonderful tributes to style and the aesthetic of the festival. It also highlights how beautifully Black and cultured this event is.

Mavis’s Business Woes Are Some Of My Favorite Parts Of The Season

A major part of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 revolves around Marley and Mavis becoming business partners. Like every good partnership, it faces a lot of struggles. Marley’s assertive attitude clashes with Mavis’s more free-spirited approach to life and business. However, they learn to work together, respect each other more as businesswomen, and compromise when necessary.

Survival of the Thickest highlights some of the complications that come with being a small business owner, everything from securing a loan to launching. We do occasionally see stuff like this on other shows, but I enjoyed seeing it from the perspective of someone who isn’t necessarily the most financially stable and knowledgeable about money and business.

It is inspirational to see someone who doesn’t have the perfect life or a ton of money find a way to make their dreams work. We need more shows with heroines who tackle something as gigantic as becoming a business owner.

I Can’t Help But Notice The Marrying Of Fashion And Romance In Survival Of The Thickest

Survival of the Thickest is a romantic comedy TV show as much as it is a comedy. Therefore, romance plays a major role. You can see how Mavis’s fashion also tells a story about how romantic she feels at the time. The same goes for how Luca’s dress style evolves in the season. He ends the season dressed more artsy and laidback.

In those moments, he becomes a chill version of her romantic fantasy dream. It seems like Luca tried this style just to impress her. This change shows his willingness to become whatever she needs when she needs it. Much of Luca and Mavis’s conflict this season is from a lack of trust and not being able to forgive and move forward. So this moment of him showing up and showing out is really a major gesture of commitment.

Mavis and Luca aren’t the only pair in Survival of the Thickest whose fashion changes depending on their relationship status or issues. However, they are one of the most noticeable. These fashion choices really showcase how significant a role fashion plays into Survival of the Thickest.

It isn’t just what’s worn but what it communicates and how it enhances the story of these characters.

Survival of the Thickest is one of Netflix’s best underrated shows and its conversations with and about fashion are also why it’s such a great series to binge right now.