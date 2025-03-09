‘I Think It's Painful To Watch’: Celeb Chef Doesn't Mince (Or Julienne) Words While Sharing Opinion About Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show

Meghan Markle’s latest show, With Love, Meghan, hit the 2025 Netflix calendar and got off to a somewhat rocky start, as its release was delayed amidst the L.A. wildfires. Now that those with a Netflix subscription have had the chance to stream the lifestyle series, many are offering their opinions. That includes at least one chef who called it “painful to watch” after turning down a consulting job.

Jameson Stocks, a Michelin-starred celebrity chef, said when Netflix contacted him to consult on a lifestyle program, they didn’t say it was for With Love, Meghan, but he had an inkling and declined. Now that Stocks has seen the show on the 2025 TV schedule, he didn’t mince (or chop, slice, dice or julienne) his words, telling the Daily Mail:

I honestly thought it was terrible. Everything — the music is quite slow, it's quite lethargic, it's quite painful to watch. I think she should go back to acting — she's quite a good actress. In real life or on screen. People should stick to what they do best.

OK, ouch! So no regrets about turning down the job, I take it? As if his opinion about With Love, Meghan being terrible wasn’t harsh enough, he continued to fire strays about her acting “in real life.” (Although we're on record as wanting her to appear on Suits LA.)

Meghan Markle is no stranger to critics and strongly worded opinions of her. Ahead of her series’ release, Meghan McCain called Markle “utterly tone deaf” after seeing the trailer, saying her content looked highly curated and out of touch.

The celebrity chef would seem to agree, accusing Netflix of chasing the money. Even if With Love, Meghan had sounded like a project worth his time, Jameson Stocks said he still would have turned down Netflix’s offer to work with the Duchess of Sussex, saying:

I felt like even if she produced a really great programme — which I was quite sceptical of — that I might get a little bit slammed for being a part of it. I didn't like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake.

There’s no shortage of criticism out there for Prince Harry’s wife and her new show, but there are also plenty of people standing behind her. Roy Choi, another celebrity chef, said cooking with her was great and that she was a natural in the kitchen. Series director Michael Steed told People they weren’t trying to make her out to be a chef because she’s not one, but that her love of cooking was still “palpable.”

Even Mindy Kaling had only good things to say when asked about Meghan Markle on The View, despite the awkward moment involving Jack in the Box that went viral in which Markle corrected Kaling on her last name being Sussex.

Whether or not people agree with Jameson Stocks that it’s painful to watch, With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for a second season, and it has remained among the streamer’s Top 10 TV shows. If you’re looking for something to binge on Netflix, all eight episodes of Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show are available now.