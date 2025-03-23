Why Fans Think Gwyneth Paltrow Took A Shot At Meghan Markle After She Shared Kind Words About The Duchess Of Sussex

Did the duchess get Gooped?

Gwyneth Paltrow on The Kardashians and Meghan Markle on With Love, Meghan.
Meghan Markle continues to take hits for her new lifestyle series that recently premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, With Love, Meghan. First the show saw backlash for its scheduled release amidst the Los Angeles wildfires, and then it went viral for an awkward moment with Mindy Kaling in which Markle corrected the actress about her name. Now, many fans think Gwyneth Paltrow is also throwing shade, even after the Goop founder had kind things to say.

Some Think Gwyneth Paltrow’s Post Shades Meghan Markle

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a household name for a while, and not just for her roles in movies like Se7en and Iron Man. The Oscar winner launched Goop in 2008 so, while videos like the Instagram post below aren’t completely out of character for Paltrow, many fans highlighted the differences between this and Meghan Markle’s 2025 Netflix TV show release:

Gwyneth Paltrow is just a ray of sunshine, sporting cute striped pajamas as she whips up a breakfast of eggs, bacon and biscuits. So where do the With Love, Meghan comparisons come in? Fans noted that Paltrow cooks in her own kitchen, while Markle’s show is not done in her actual house.

The Duchess of Sussex has also been accused of being too curated and “painful to watch,” as she seemingly prioritizes perfection over authenticity. Gwyneth Paltrow is the antithesis of that, as proven by her spontaneous high kick and the “not-so-perfectly cooked” eggs. Fans pointed this out, commenting:

  • Hi [Gwyneth Paltrow] - would you be a dove and pop by Meghan’s place to show her how it’s done? Kthxbai 💜 – iseejoeyg
  • Lol isn’t it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo? - champagnetaste672
  • Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see. – kristinknottcurtsinger
  • BRAVO!!! And you didn't even need an 8 episode show on Netflix 😂🙌❤️ – lisacurriegurney

It’s true that the mostly retired actress (she has one credit on the 2025 movie calendar) seems to do the opposite of everything Meghan Markle is criticized for, but I’m skeptical Gwyneth Paltrow is actually taking shots at the duchess.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Actually Say About Meghan Markle?

Gwyneth Paltrow has seen a lot of celebrities enter the wellness and lifestyle space in the years since she created Goop, and she’s maintained the opinion that there’s space for everyone. As far as how she feels about Meghan Markle carving out her own corner, Paltrow said:

I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.

The Shakespeare in Love actress admitted she doesn’t know Prince Harry or Meghan Markle but says she “seems really lovely.”

Maybe the day will come when the two actresses-turned-lifestyle gurus team up for a casually curated cooking tutorial or some other kind of collaboration, much like Gwyneth Paltrow did with Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh. Until then, however, you can see what all the hubbub is about by firing up your Netflix subscription to watch With Love, Meghan.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

