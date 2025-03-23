Why Fans Think Gwyneth Paltrow Took A Shot At Meghan Markle After She Shared Kind Words About The Duchess Of Sussex

Meghan Markle continues to take hits for her new lifestyle series that recently premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, With Love, Meghan. First the show saw backlash for its scheduled release amidst the Los Angeles wildfires, and then it went viral for an awkward moment with Mindy Kaling in which Markle corrected the actress about her name. Now, many fans think Gwyneth Paltrow is also throwing shade, even after the Goop founder had kind things to say.

Some Think Gwyneth Paltrow’s Post Shades Meghan Markle

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a household name for a while, and not just for her roles in movies like Se7en and Iron Man. The Oscar winner launched Goop in 2008 so, while videos like the Instagram post below aren’t completely out of character for Paltrow, many fans highlighted the differences between this and Meghan Markle’s 2025 Netflix TV show release:

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

Gwyneth Paltrow is just a ray of sunshine, sporting cute striped pajamas as she whips up a breakfast of eggs, bacon and biscuits. So where do the With Love, Meghan comparisons come in? Fans noted that Paltrow cooks in her own kitchen, while Markle’s show is not done in her actual house.

The Duchess of Sussex has also been accused of being too curated and “painful to watch,” as she seemingly prioritizes perfection over authenticity. Gwyneth Paltrow is the antithesis of that, as proven by her spontaneous high kick and the “not-so-perfectly cooked” eggs. Fans pointed this out, commenting:

Hi [Gwyneth Paltrow] - would you be a dove and pop by Meghan’s place to show her how it’s done? Kthxbai 💜 – iseejoeyg

– iseejoeyg Lol isn’t it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo? - champagnetaste672

- champagnetaste672 Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see. – kristinknottcurtsinger

– kristinknottcurtsinger BRAVO!!! And you didn't even need an 8 episode show on Netflix 😂🙌❤️ – lisacurriegurney

It’s true that the mostly retired actress (she has one credit on the 2025 movie calendar) seems to do the opposite of everything Meghan Markle is criticized for, but I’m skeptical Gwyneth Paltrow is actually taking shots at the duchess.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Actually Say About Meghan Markle?

Gwyneth Paltrow has seen a lot of celebrities enter the wellness and lifestyle space in the years since she created Goop, and she’s maintained the opinion that there’s space for everyone. As far as how she feels about Meghan Markle carving out her own corner, Paltrow said:

I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.

The Shakespeare in Love actress admitted she doesn’t know Prince Harry or Meghan Markle but says she “seems really lovely.”

Maybe the day will come when the two actresses-turned-lifestyle gurus team up for a casually curated cooking tutorial or some other kind of collaboration, much like Gwyneth Paltrow did with Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh. Until then, however, you can see what all the hubbub is about by firing up your Netflix subscription to watch With Love, Meghan.