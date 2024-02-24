After Halo's Wild Season 2 Episode, Fans Are Showing A Lot More Love For The Paramount+ Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Halo Season 2's episode "Reach." Read at your own risk!

Halo's Joseph Morgan assured CinemaBlend he didn't see James Ackerson as a villain, but it turns out that's exactly how a villain would feel. The new head of the Spartan program abandoned Reach amid a grand assault from the Covenant, and he took every Spartan suit of armor with him. John-119 and the rest were left without their armor for the fight of their lives as they attempted to save the human stronghold, but it looks like the "Fall of Reach" has finally come to Halo Season 2. Now, after this eventful episode, fans are showing a lot of love for the Paramount+ series, far more than we ever saw for Season 1.

Pablo Schreiber promised CinemaBlend that new showrunner David Wiener would change up Season 2, and it looks like many online are convinced of this. Now, they're spreading the word to any Halo fans still miffed about seeing Master Chief's butt in Season 1. The action-packed episode of "Reach" featured immense destruction and the Spartans trying to regain control without their armor, and audiences absolutely loved it:

Episode 4 of #Halo season 2 was easily the best episode of the entire series. It's almost a completely different show than season 1. The Fall of Reach is unfolding ladies and gentlemen and it's well done so far. pic.twitter.com/r47lPtjpHIFebruary 22, 2024 See more

Master Chief was right to be looking at everything differently. Unfortunately, the rest of the UNSC command on Reach didn't recognize that Joseph Ackerson was deliberately sabotaging the top Spartan to protect a higher directive and not alert people the Covenant was already on Reach. Ackerson left the planet completely unprotected from a known attack, and the soldiers and civilians were left behind on their back heels trying to save what they could after so many lives were already lost.

It was thrilling but also absolutely tragic to watch, as best characterized by this dog letting waves hit him:

Season 2, Episode 4 10/10#Halo #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/ZJVfJ5lq5SFebruary 22, 2024 See more

A 10/10 rating from a fan may seem extreme, but it just goes to show doubters how far Halo Season 2 has come. After a few episodes of taking a deeper dive into the lives of Spartans, we're now in the thick of one of the darkest moments of the franchise's lore. This fan said it best:

WOW! 😲😱😭🤯#HaloTheSeries #HaloTHIS IS HALO! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xAdzUXCRr8February 22, 2024 See more

It should've been evident when Pablo Schreiber was willing to drop truth bombs about Halo Season 1's failings, but now it's obvious the show has changed course. The series hasn't completely abandoned the story it told in Season 1, but it's certainly making sure to push the action a lot more than it did in the first season. I guess that might explain why Schreiber showed compassion for the haters of the series in the inaugural season.

#Halo #HaloTheSeries #Episode4 That episode was fire🔥😞 #RememberReach #Reach pic.twitter.com/Cw3acJLrxdFebruary 22, 2024 See more

Whether or not this will encourage more people to tune into Halo on the 2024 TV schedule or pick up a Paramount+ subscription remains to be seen. For now, we can only enjoy this perfect episode of the streaming series, as the fan below described it, and hope that Season 2 is more action-packed and wonderful from here on out:

Episode 4 Of Halo was absolutely perfect pic.twitter.com/o7CfdE1gu2February 22, 2024 See more

For those who see the clips and want to join in on the ride, I would recommend at least watching from the beginning of Halo Season 2 to get the full scope of what is going on. Ultimately, I think watching from the start is the best call, but viewers can decide if they want to commit after seeing just how wild the latest season can get.

Halo is available to stream on Paramount+ right now. Check it out, and be sure to look at all the other great shows, both sci-fi and otherwise, on the platform.