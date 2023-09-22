Kim Kardashian Made Her American Horror Story: Delicate Debut, And I Can’t Get Enough Of The Comments About Her ‘Campy’ Performance
Kim K surprised so many folks!
We’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian in the headlines and all over social media, but it was a pretty big shock when it was revealed that the reality star would co-star in American Horror Story’s 12th season alongside scream queen Emma Roberts. In fact, many were upset with the casting decision, and Broadway vet Patti LuPone accused her of taking roles away from actors. Well, like it or not, Kardashian made her debut on September 20 as publicist Siobhan Corbyn, and I'm pleasantly surprised that the critics are pleasantly surprised about her "campy" and "vulgar" performance.
Spider season is upon us, as American Horror Story: Delicate's premiere introduced us to Emma Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott, who is thriving in her career while trying to conceive a child with husband Dexter Harding (Matt Czuchry) through IVF. Kim Kardashian already seems to be playing an important role as Anna’s closest confidante, and while the season is inspiring some pretty gross theories after "Multiply Thy Pain," it sounds like I’m not the only one who’s intrigued about what Kardashian will continue to add to the ensemble.
Coleman Spilde of the Daily Beast says The Kardashians star is “far and away” the best part of American Horror Story’s 12th season so far, especially in the delivery of her deliciously vulgar first line. The critic writes:
Anthony D’Alessandro of Deadline points out that Kim Kardashian may not be an actress, but if there’s anything she knows, it’s PR. For that reason, this role fits the reality star like a glove (one likely full of spiders). The critic says:
Patrick Ryan of USA TODAY isn’t impressed with AHS: Delicate overall, rating the premiere episode “Multiply Thy Pain” just one star and calling it “an exhausted riff on Rosemary’s Baby.” And while Ryan says not even Kim Kardashian is powerful enough to save the season, she is the only member of the ensemble so far to deliver on the high-camp potential. In the critic’s words:
Joel Keller of Decider also isn’t as sure about the horror series’ 12th season as he is about Kim Kardashian’s role in it. But with solid performances by both her and Emma Roberts, it seems to be worth checking out, Keller says, and in regards to Ms. Kardashian:
Even the social media reactions to Kim Kardashian’s AHS: Delicate debut seem to skew positive, with this fan also raving about the way her character made her introduction:
give kim kardashian an academy award immediately. #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/cEIQ5giS6cSeptember 21, 2023
Another thinks it’s hilarious that everyone is so shocked that Kim Kardashian is a decent actor, because some people always knew she had it in her! This X user writes:
I’d say these are exactly the kinds of reactions one would hope for with stunt-casting like Kim Kardashian, and I am pretty excited to see what the rest of AHS Season 12 throws at the reality star. American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesday nights on FX at 10 p.m. ET, and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription. That’s also where you can find The Kardashians, whose Season 4 premiere is coming to the streaming service on Thursday, September 28.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
