After Leaving Oppenheim Group, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares How She Figures Into The Next Season

Selling Sunset’s fifth season, which started streaming on Netflix on April 22, concluded with hints of a future without main castmate Christine Quinn. After the three years’ worth of drama, most of her co-workers refused to interact with her at all. The final nail in the coffin was when she was accused on-camera of bribing clientele by a co-star, and then seemingly refused to hash out the situation with the bosses at the real estate agency during the finale/reunion special. It’s since been confirmed that she exited the Oppenheim Group altogether, but apparently, Quinn still could figure into the next season of the reality series.

The 33-year-old mother of one revealed previously that she had opened up a cryptocurrency brokerage with her husband Christian Richard in the wake of her exit. One imagines that the Oppenheim Group isn’t very much interested in sharing screentime with what amounts to a competitor at this point. Nevertheless, during a conversation with Us Weekly, Christine Quinn sounded hopeful that something could be worked out. She explained,

I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. I’m just being transparent. I don’t. I work for my own company and that’s realopen.com. So we just have to get creative. Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages? I would love to see that because I want Chelsea [Lazkani] on my side. I want Vanessa [Villela] on my team. I think it could be a really interesting dynamic, so we’re kind of figuring it out in the process.

In my mind, a Selling Sunset without Christine Quinn isn’t much of a show at all. Sure, Chrishell Stause’s complicated love life is always on display, but other than that, there’s no drama that doesn’t stem from Quinn herself.

The reality star has been rather hot and cold about Selling Sunset of late and has even taken to calling it out for having a bunch of “fake storylines.” She’s also blamed the streaming platform in the past for making her out to be the villain of the show in the edit. But now, Quinn wants to continue the “fun” even if it no longer sounds logistically feasible from the outside looking in, saying,

I’m not going anywhere. Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.

Another theory holds that Christine Quinn might get her own spinoff on Netflix. Technically, Selling Sunset has several offshoots already, to include Selling Tampa and the upcoming Selling the OC. Perhaps, if Quinn is involved, a crypto-related series in the works?

Whatever the real case may be, the divisive star still has time to shake up the narrative when it comes to Selling Sunset. She claimed that the whole bribery allegation has since been cleared up with her former boss, Jason Oppenheim. As she tells it, they are in a “good place” and that he lamented going off the information initially given by Emma Hernan and her client.

Her response was apparently to tell him that she wished he would’ve called her sooner because she would’ve “answered any questions” for him. Again, interesting – because didn’t Oppenheim try to call her cell in that finale episode about it all…?

As of this writing, Netflix has yet to officially confirm a Season 6 of Selling Sunset. However, rumors have been circulating that two more seasons have in fact been greenlit. If that’s the case, we’ll have to see if they’ll actually take Christine Quinn up on her “battle of the brokerages” idea or simply opt to recast her after all. In the meantime, check out the other titles still left to premiere on the 2022 Netflix TV schedule.