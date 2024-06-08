After Max Raised Its Subscription Prices, The Streamer Confirmed Another One Of Its Shows Is Canceled

When it comes to streaming services, there are two major developments that can sometimes leave customers feeling a way – price increases and TV show cancellations. Max proceeded with a pricing change this past week, and the timeline for said change was fast. It was confirmed in a press release that said hikes would be in play effective immediately. That aside, the streamer – like others – has had a tendency to cancel shows after only a season or two. Now, shortly after the company instituted the increase in subscription costs, has confirmed that another one of its original series is joining the list of shows canceled or ending in 2024 .

Which Max Show Has Come To An End?

Tokyo Vice is the streaming series that’s come to an end, according to Deadline . The trade reports that the confirmation was made amid the Produced By Panel held at Fox Studios. The series, which premiered on the platform back in the spring of 2022, finished up its second season back in April. Among those in attendance at the aforementioned event to share the news were series creator J.T. Rogers, director/producer Alan Poul and Sarah Aubrey, who’s the streamer’s Head of Original Content. An official statement was also shared by Max:

From Tokyo Vice’s richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show. We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season, and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller.

A crime drama that’s set in 1999, the series is centered on a journalist (Ansel Elgort) from Missouri, who moves from Japan after landing a job with a major newspaper there. The young man is eventually thrust into the world of the yakuza – the Japanese crime syndicates – and is guided through the murkiness of their dealings by a veteran detective (Ken Watanabe). The cast also includes Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Tomohisa Yamashita, Sho Kasamatsu, Yōsuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya. J.T. Rogers and Alan Poul shared their own joint statement, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have produced the show:

Over the last five years Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned. We’re grateful not only to Max, but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world, and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make. The response from both the press and from fans, in particular to Season 2, has been overwhelming. It’s been thrilling to find out how deeply viewers have engaged with our characters, and to hear how they are clamoring for more.

The duo also noted that “there is more story to tell,” though they’ll have to “see what the future holds.” Fans of this noir piece may be in their feelings right now due to the cancellation, but that small tidbit may serve as a hint of hope that the series could return down the road.

How Did Max Raise Prices And What Other Shows On The Streamer Have Been Axed As Of Late?

It was announced this past week that the prices of two of Max’s key subscription tiers would be upped. The Ad-free plan, which was offered for $15.99 monthly, is now $16.99 per month. The yearly version of said plan has been upped to $169.99, which marks a $20 increase. The Ultimate Ad-free tier is also no longer $19.99 but $20.99 per month, and those looking to pay for that plan yearly, will have to pay $209.99, which is $10 more than the original price. All the while, the ad-supported plan is still available for $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.

Ahead of the price changes, the streaming service had dropped the ax on a number of TV shows. This past January, the Issa Rae-produced Rap Sh!t was canceled after two seasons, and the Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby-led comedy Our Flag Means Death met its demise as well. The end of May saw political dramedy The Girls on the Bus canned after a season and, during that same month, the adult animated series Scavengers Reign also received the boot. Though the rights to that latter show were secured by Netflix , and fans have since been hyping up the production, which has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s honestly rough whenever one has to contend with either cancellations or price increases. At the very least, when it comes to Tokyo Vice, it sounds like the creative team is giving up hope on bringing the show back somehow. We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to pass – and what other shows might follow it on the chopping block.

