'I Was Mortified': After Millie Bobby Brown's Post About Bullying Went Viral, Little Britain's Matt Lucas Shared Apology For Past Comments

Millie Bobby Brown, a former child actor with so much personality at a young age, rose to prominence by playing Eleven on Stranger Things. These days, Brown, who just celebrated her 21st birthday, continues to navigate her professional and personal lives. She's also experienced scrutiny from certain entities, who claim she looks old for her age. Well, the Primetime Emmy nominee just made a viral post about being bullied by way of news articles and, after that, Little Britain’s Matt Lucas shared an apology for his own past comments.

Millie Bobby Brown Takes A Stand Against Bullying

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown shared a video, in which she called out published articles on her aging as well as the journalists who wrote them. Many of the headlines revolved around the actress alleging “aging so badly” and being “mistaken for someone’s mom.” The Enola Holmes star also mentioned a piece related to Matt Lucas and explained why such articles are harmful to young women:

Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new ‘mommy makeover’ look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

It’s truly unfortunate to hear that Millie Bobby Brown has had to deal with such scrutiny. Sadly, with the rise of social media, such comments can come not only from pundits but from the general public as well. Brown's personal life has been much-discussed over the years, and even her ST co-star, Matthew Modine, predicted that the effects of the show's popularity could be "devastating" for her in that regard. At the very least, it would seem that one person is expressing remorse.

How Little Britain’s Matt Lucas Apologized To Millie Bobby Brown

As seen above, the starlet referenced an article written by Bethan Edwards that had the headline, “Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new ‘mommy makeover’ look.” Shortly after Brown’s video hit the web, Matt Lucas provided shared his own Instagram post and provided some clarification:

Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context. Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.

Matt Lucas is referring to the time he re-shared photos of Millie Bobby Brown on X when she was out with her younger sister, Ava. Brown had her blonde hair in an updo and was wearing a pink tracksuit hoodie, black over-sized pants, and piggy slippers, accessorized with silver hoop earrings. Lucas thought she looked like Little Britain’s Vicky Pollard, which made him put his character’s catchphrase in his post's caption, “no but yeah but.”

While a journalist interpreted Matt Lucas’ post as slamming the Damsel actress' look, Lucas seemed keen on explaining his actual intentions:

I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x

It’s really big of Matt Lucas to reach out to Millie Bobby Brown and let her know he wasn’t attacking her appearance like the other articles appeared to. Even if everything came out as a misunderstanding based on the press’s interpretation, he still made sure to clarify and apologize for any hurt feelings sent the Brown's way.

The British actress may have badass moments on Stranger Things, but she's also proving to be a hero in real life. Her viral post post sheds a light on an important topic, and I'd hope that many can agree that bullying, in any context, is wrong. I'd imagine that as time goes on, Brown will continue to stand firm in that position.

As far as Millie Bobby Brown's work goes, the final season of Stranger Things is set to be released this year, and the first four seasons can be streamed with a Netflix subscription now. Also, Brown’s new movie, The Electric State, hits the streamer on March 7th.